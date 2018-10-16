HARKER HEIGHTS — The recent heavy rains resulted in a leaky gym roof at Harker Heights High School as the Lady Knights volleyball team hosted Temple on Tuesday night.
While forced to play in the crowded small gym, Temple swept Harker Heights 25-15, 25-15, 25-19, but not without a fight in the final game.
“We just have to roll with the punches,” Heights head coach Alina Wilder said.
Although the Wildcats ran away with the first two sets, the Lady Knights looked like a different team in the final set.
“When coach tells us we need to make changes, we adjust and we stick with it,” senior Samantha Dreibelbis said. “But in that third set, we know we have to do something different and we have that mentality of, ‘It’s now or never.’”
Communication also played a big part in coming together, according to Dreibelbis.
“The more we’ve played together, the more we know each other,” she noted. “It makes a big difference.”
Temple got ahead 3-1 to start the set before Heights tied the game, then stretched its first lead of the night to 7-4.
Back and forth the Wildcats and Lady Knights went as they tied the game nine times throughout the set.
Haley Brown set up Makalya Flowers for a kill that pushed Heights ahead. Cynaye Bobbitt then dumped one over the net and into a gap in the Wildcats’ midcourt to extend the Lady Knights’ lead to 9-7.
Temple rallied for the lead, but Dreibelbis added a kill of her own to tie the score once more, 11-11.
Tired of the back and forth, the Wildcats went on a 9-2 run to finish the match.
“From where we started, I’ve seen a lot of growth,” said Wilder. “Especially when it comes to reading around the block and knowing where our hitters are. They’ve really grown a whole lot.
“We’re still working on stuff, of course, but mentally they’ve grown and come together to play as one.”
Despite the loss, the night was special for Dreibelbis, one of 10 seniors celebrating senior night.
“I want to leave a mark on the younger athletes,” she said. “I want to set a good example for them so when they come into my shoes later on they’ll remember what I did: Be a good leader. Be a good role model. Always stay positive.”
The Lady Knights prepare to close out the final week of the season hosting Waco Midway at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in Heights before hitting the road to face Belton on Tuesday.
