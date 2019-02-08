HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Knights just couldn’t keep up with the Wildcats.
Quentin Johnston scored a game-high 25 points and Temple won its season finale 59-48 to pass Heights in the standings and send the Knights into last place.
Looking to protect home court one final time, Harker Heights (3-12 12-6A) opened with a 5-2 run, led by senior Jalen Flowers.
Temple kept close thanks to Johnston’s six points in the first quarter.
Freshman LaPrinceton Dixon led Heights to a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter with six points and two rebounds.
The Wildcats rallied with 17 points in the second quarter and held the Knights to just seven points for a 25-20 halftime lead.
The Wildcats came out of the break with a 10-2 run. The Knights couldn’t fight their way past the Wildcats as they only posted six points in the third quarter.
Johnston continued to lead Temple as he dropped eight points in the second half. Gage Smith added another 10 for the Wildcats (4-12 12-6A), who have a bye on the final night of the regular season.
Philip Richardson posted 10 points for the Knights. Jairus Cherry and Kielan Smith added nine points each.
Harker Heights heads to Killeen on Tuesday to close out the season against the Kangaroos.
12-6A BOYS SCORES
- Copperas Cove 76, Belton 47
- Ellison 63, Waco 49
- Temple 59, Harker Heights 48
- Waco Midway 60, Killeen 43
