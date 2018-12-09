Tuesday marked the debut of District 12-6A’s varsity basketball doubleheader schedule and there were mixed reactions across the league.
Half the schools in the Killeen Independent School District have held nondistrict doubleheaders before, but unforeseen delays can cause some issues.
“It was great until we get a referee with a thousand whistles in a JV game,” said Harker Heights boys coach Celneque Bobbitt. “Because there’s no way that a JV game goes an hour and half and a team is winning by 20 points.”
The Harker Heights girls were scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., but tip-off against Belton was delayed 25 minutes Tuesday night, which delayed the boys varsity start by 20 minutes.
“We got a referee calling everything known to man and doesn’t have the experience out there,” said Bobbitt. “I understand people have to grow, but not in this type of game. ... He can grow at a middle school or smaller tournaments, but you can’t grow them here because when we did all of this we kept in mind that the kids still have to go to school tomorrow.”
Over at Copperas Cove, which hosted Killeen, the games started and finished closer to the expected schedule.
Although it was the first of many district twin bills, Lady Roos head coach Jennifer Graham has full confidence that KISD is prepared to handle them.
“I’m good with the scheduling,” said Graham. “Our coordinators here on campus have made sure that our times are correct, the officials know what time to show up and our administrative staff is here to support and make sure that things are good to go so that the coaches don’t have to worry about any chaos during the doubleheaders.”
The real test will come with the first intra-city doubleheader when Killeen heads to Shoemaker on Tuesday.
“We know how it is when we head over there,” Graham noted. “It’s ‘live,’ as the kids say, so we definitely have to make sure things are in place, but I believe when we travel we’ll be good to go with the doubleheaders.”
And while certain aspects of the game can’t be predicted — from abundant fouls that stop the clock to overtimes — Bobbitt is still all for the back-to-back games.
“I think it’s a great deal,” he said. “This has already been done at Harker Heights High School when we were a 4A school. We’ve done this; it’s worked and all the fans get to see the games in a one-time deal.
“I love it because my daughter plays on the girls varsity so I get to watch her. I don’t have to go home and watch it on the (Internet) and talk to her about the game because I missed it from coaching our game.”
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Belton at Temple, 6:30/8 p.m.
- Ellison at Harker Heights, 6:30/8 p.m.
- Killeen at Shoemaker, 6:30/8 p.m.
- Waco at Copperas Cove, 6:30/8 p.m.
- Waco Midway: Bye
Varsity girls play first, followed by varsity boys
