The Lady Knights may have clinched a playoff spot Friday night, but being good is not good enough for them.
“They’re competing,” said Harker Heights coach Shirretha Nelson. “They’re competitors, and I’m proud of the effort that they’re putting in. But they have so much more potential.
“I know we’re good, but the sky’s the limit.”
With the first district title in program history within their sights, the Lady Knights know the remaining two 12-6A games will have them fighting to stay on top.
“Midway was most definitely the mark of the week for us,” said Nelson. “Next, we’re moving on to Cove.
“It’s equally as tough to come in and play Cove.”
The Lady Knights (22-7, 11-3 12-6A) return home tonight to face the Lady
Bulldawgs (24-8, 9-4) and have a bye Friday before closing out the regular season on Feb. 5 at Shoemaker.
“I feel like our district just has super competitive teams,” Nelson noted. “And every night we roll out a basketball, it’s another opportunity for us to win the right to go to playoffs.”
Taking a road win at Waco Midway is a feat the Lady Knights are using to fuel their momentum as they close out the season.
Being able to clinch a playoff spot with a sweep of the Pantherettes was a moment Heights savored Friday night. The sweep also guarantees the Lady Knights the district’s top playoff seed if the two teams finished tied atop the standings.
“I’m speechless right now,” said Sierra Brooks. “It’s just an amazing feeling.”
The sophomore guard led the Lady Knights’ offense as she dropped in a game-high 24 points against Midway.
“Not only was I working hard, but my team around me made me work hard” Brooks said. “So I have to give it up for my team.”
And while Heights has just three seniors, five juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen, the young team isn’t worried about the lack of varsity experience people may think they have.
“Age is nothing but a number,” Brooks noted. “If you’re able to go out there and you’re able to compete, then compete.
“We just go out there and work hard as a team.”
The Lady Knights have won 10 of their last 11 12-6A games — and 14 of 15 overall — since losing at Killeen on Dec. 7.
Despite pulling out the victory at Midway, Nelson knows there’s always room for improvement.
“I feel like we could have done better in execution,” she noted. “There were things that we’re simply better at that we didn’t do well tonight.”
LADY KNIGHTS REMAINING SCHEDULE
- Tonight: vs. Copperas Cove, 6:30 p.m.
- Feb. 5: at Shoemaker, 6:30 p.m.
