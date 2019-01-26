HEWITT — Godsgift Ezedimna led Waco Midway with 16 points and the Panthers defeated the Harker Heights Knights 56-32 on Friday.
The Knights held the Panthers to single digits in the first quarter and trailed 8-4 after the first eight minutes of play.
Midway quickly took off in the next period to build a comfortable 21-10 lead at the break.
Despite 13 points from Jairus Cherry and nine points from Kielan Smith, the Knights couldn’t catch up or slow down the Panthers as Midway kept a 20-point cushion throughout most of the second half.
Harker Heights posted single digits in every quarter except the fourth and fell to 3-9 and a tie with Temple for last place in District 12-6A.
The Panthers improved to 9-2 and remained a half game ahead of Ellison for second place.
Midway heads down I-35 on Tuesday to face Shoemaker while Harker Heights heads back home to host Copperas Cove.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A BOYS
- Ellison 68, Temple 43
- Killeen 57, Belton 54
- No. 16 Shoemaker 76, Waco 49
- Waco Midway 56, Harker Heights 32
