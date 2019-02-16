HARKER HEIGHTS — For 80 minutes of regulation and four turns each in the shootout, nothing was decided between the Harker Heights Knights and the Temple Wildcats on Friday night.
Then in a second, Aaron Narvaez decided it all.
Narvaez’s shootout goal went under the arms of Heights goalkeeper Carlos Ruiz to give Temple a 5-4 win in the shootout in a boys soccer game that ended in a 1-all draw.
“As a shooter, you have to know where you are going,” Narvaez said of his shot. “The adrenaline is going and you have to focus on putting it exactly where you need to put it to give your team those points.”
The points are crucial for the Wildcats (5-5-6, 3-3-3 in District 12-6A), who entered the contest tied for fifth in the district standings with 11 points. The two points won’t put them in a playoff position yet, but the result made a statement starting the second half of district play. The Knights (7-4-5, 5-0-4) entered the night tied for second place with 19 points.
“Heights is an excellent team,” said Temple coach Matt Corley, whose squad played Heights to a draw but lost the shootout in the teams’ first meeting last month. “We thought we competed well with them the first time around. We knew we could play with this team. These two points are big.”
The Wildcats struck first at the 4-minute mark when Angel Medrano scored after Ruiz had trouble reeling in a shot in a crowded box.
The Knights tied it in the 22nd minute when Marlon Peters was the beneficiary of a loose ball after Temple goalie Jose Renteria had to make a save on a long free kick by Ethan Villa. Renteria made the save but the deflection went to Peters, who capitalized on the open look.
Neither team had many opportunities after that as the wind picked up throughout the second half, leading to the shootout in which Narvaez became an instant hero, with a big boost from Renteria.
Heights’ shot first and their first four shooters scored, and Temple answered with successful attempts by Medrano, James Clardy, Abraham Guzman and Luis Rojas.
Renteria dived to his left to deny Heights’ fifth shooter — Chris Lee — for the only stop he needed, setting up Narvaez to end it.
“It was a great game,” Narvaez said. “Heights is a great team on offense, and we held them down on defense They haven’t lost in regulation and it feels incredible to beat them in (penalty kicks).”
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 3, Copperas Cove 1
- Temple 1, Harker Heights 1 (Temple wins 5-4 on penalties)
- Waco 5, Ellison 0
- Waco Midway 7, Killeen 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.