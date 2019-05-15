The Harker Heights Knights head into the summer break with their eyes set on getting back to their winning ways.
“I told you this other day,” Harker Heights football head coach Jerry Edwards said, addressing his team after their spring football game, “we can only do this together.
“We can’t be separate from one another; it has to be a total commitment to each other. We’ve got to be the most unselfish that we’ve ever been for us to be successful in the fall.”
The annual Red and Black Spring Game kicked off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Leo Buckley Stadium and the Knights played a full game with 10-minute quarters, with the Black Team winning 24-7.
“It’s been a good offseason and we’ve had good spring practices,” Edwards said. “We came out healthy, which is a blessing in itself because last year we were bit with the injury bug.
“This year, to get through spring with no injuries big for us and our program.”
The Black Team quickly took control of the game on its first possession.
With Jacob Bermea under center,
the Black Team started at its own 25-yard line.
Bermea found William Joseph open at the 45. Joseph caught the pass and outran the Red team for a touchdown.
The extra point from Diego Fierro was good and the Black Team took a 7-0 lead in the middle of the first quarter.
The Red Team almost answered with a touchdown of their own on the next play, but was called for holding, negating the score.
“Offensively, we saw flashes of being explosive, which we’ve got to do,” Edwards said. “We have to be an explosive offense and we have to be able to hit playmakers.
“And we showcased that tonight with a couple different guys.”
The next quarter began in similar fashion for the Black Team, which started on their own 13-yard line with seven and a half minutes on the clock.
Despite the Red Team’s tight coverage, Bermea got the ball to Mikelle Mason for a 30-yard pass that moved the Black Team within sight of another touchdown.
The Black Team completed a three-play scoring drive with Bermea carrying the ball into the end zone to extend the team’s lead to 14-0.
As the first half came to an end, the Red Team attempted a Hail Mary that was intercepted by Mason.
“We’ve got some great leadership coming back on defense,” Edwards noted. “So we’re going to lock it down.”
The Red Team regrouped at the break. Terrance Carter moved the offense down the field and closed out the third quarter with a 7-yard touchdown carried in by Davon Byrd.
The extra point was good and the Black Team’s lead was halved at 14-7.
As time ran out, the Black Team worked its way up the field and, on fourth-and-10, Ethan Hanks’ kicked a field goal. The players celebrated by doing snow angels on the turf as they increased their lead to 17-7.
“We tackled the weight room extremely hard, got a lot stronger,” Edwards said. “And then we emphasized just team unity, bonding with each other and playing for the guy next to you.
“And you saw that tonight. There was a lot of unselfish play tonight.”
