AUSTIN — The Round Rock Stony Point Tigers beat the Harker Heights Knights 45-22 Friday night at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex. The Tigers rode a balanced rushing attack and tough defense to the victory.
Stony Point rushed for 197 yards and held the Knights to only 133 yards of total offense.
As was the case last week, both teams jumped on the scoreboard early. Stony Point opened the scoring with a quick opening drive. The Tigers required only four plays and one minute to cover 73 yards, breaking off runs of 11, 52 and 10, respectively. Tiger Tyler O’Bannon provided the touchdown.
After a three-and-out on their opening drive, the Knights defense rose to the occasion. Junior defensive end Idris Haith sacked Tiger quarterback Kyle Overton for a 13-yard loss, resulting in a safety. The Knights then took only four plays to score the next touchdown, a 9-yard run by quarterback La Princeton Dixon with 7:17 left in the first.
Moments later, the Knights defense forced an Overton fumble and recovered to set themselves up at the Tiger 9-yard line. Contavieon Johnson punched it in on the first play to give the Knights a 16-7 advantage.
Stony Point rallied with 38 unanswered points. In the second quarter, a long drive for the Tigers was capped off with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Tyler O’Bannon. Just more than a minute later, the Tigers struck again. Knights quarterback La Princeton Dixon was sacked and fumbled, leading to the recovery in the end zone. Stony Point added a 2-point conversion for a 22-16 lead.
The Tigers added a field goal right before half, giving them a 25-16 advantage at the break.
It was more of the same for the Tigers in the second half. An early fumble by the Knights in the third quarter set up Stony Point at the 9-yard line. O’Bannon punched it in for his third touchdown of the game. Later in the third, the Tigers struck with a 10-yard pass from Overton to Quaylen Lomax.
The Tigers scored once more in the fourth quarter, a 29-yard touchdown by running back Tyler Cleveland.
That score put Stony Point up 45-16 with 8:15 left.
Harker Heights added a late touchdown, a 38-yard run by senior Patrick Martis. A muffed hold on the extra point attempt kept the score at 45-22.
Offensively for the Knights, Contavieon Johnson had 15 rushes for 27 yards. Martis racked up 42 yards on two carries. La Princeton Dixon was 3-for-5 passing for 21 yards and one interception. Defensively for Harker Heights, Haith had two sacks.
Harker Heights (0-2) opens 12-6A play on the road Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Temple. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
