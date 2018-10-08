The Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday the signing of 27-year-old guard/forward D.J. Stephens to a two-way contract.
Stephens (6-foot-5, 188 pounds) is a former Harker Heights standout. He played professionally in France last season, earning the French LNB Pro A league’s Sixth Man of the Year Award and helping his team win the championship.
He appeared in seven games for the Grizzlies during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Stephens has appeared in three NBA regular season games, all with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2013-14 season.
Stephens also has played professionally in Ukraine (2016-17), Puerto Rico (2016-17), Russia (2014-15), Greece (2013-14) and Turkey (2013-14).
Stephens played college ball at the University of Memphis. He was the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2013.
(0) comments
