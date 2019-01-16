HARKER HEIGHTS — The Lady Knights entered the rematch with Killeen on Friday with only one thing on their minds — redemption.
The last time Harker Heights (19-7, 8-3 12-6A) faced the Lady Roos at Killeen in early December, Killeen (15-8, 5-6) took a 49-36 victory.
On Friday, Heights won 59-46, picking up a key win in the playoff race and remaining one game behind district leader Waco Midway.
“I think we’re playing a little more confident and playing more together as a team,” said coach Shirretha Nelson. “And I think that’s making a difference.”
The Lady Roos led 11-10 after the opening quarter.
Heights stepped up its defense and held Killeen to just eight points in the second quarter as Celise Bobbitt dropped in seven of the Lady
Knights’ 15 points in the period.
Bobbitt finished with a game-high 18 points to go with three rebounds, a steal and an assist. Close behind was Cynaye Bobbitt with 11 points. Sierra Brooks rounded out the Lady Knights’ leading scorers with 10 points, two steals and two assists.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” said Nelson. “Everyone in our district is competitive and we have a lot of great teams, so we cannot take anyone for granted at this point.”
Up 25-19 at the break, Heights quickly distance itself further from Killeen with a deep 3 from Cynaye Bobbitt jump-start ingthe offense.
The Bobbitts and Brooks each posted seven points in the third quarter and Heights was ahead by 18 points in the middle of the period.
Killeen’s Alexus Whiteside was sent to the free-throw line twice and sank all three shots . Meleanna Williams drove to the rim twice for buckets, but the Lady Roos trailed 46-32 heading into the last period.
Williams forced two turnovers with steals and capped her 16-point game with six points in the fourth quarter. The senior guard also had three steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Killeen senior Cierra Penn added 14 points , a steal, two blocks and a rebound. Victoria Hendricks-Bell had nine points, two blocks, a steal, an assist and a rebound.
The Lady Knights are tied with Copperas Cove for second place and remain two games ahead of fourth-place Belton.
“It most definitely helps,” said Nelson of the victory. “It puts us one step closer to where we want to be, and that’s going to playoffs.
“Every opportunity that we get to help us be successful and get to that goal of going to the postseason is always going to feel good and we’re going to appreciate it.”
The Lady Roos return home Friday to face Shoemaker for the second time this season. Harker Heights has a bye Friday before facing Waco at home next Tuesday.
HARKER HEIGHTS 59, KILLEEN 46
Killeen (46)
Whiteside 3, Penn 14, Williams 16, Hendricks-Bell 11, Loney 2.
Harker Heights (59)
Morgan 3, Cy.Bobbitt 11, Lovell 2, Brooks 10, Roberts 4, Pemberton 5, Ambrose 2, Dorsey 2, Ce.Bobbitt 18, Brown 2.
Killeen 11 8 12 15—46
Harker Heights 10 15 21 13—59
3-Point Goals—Killeen 0, Harker Heights 2 (Cy.Bobbit, Pemberton). Free throws—Killeen 10-19, Harker Heights 7-13. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Killeen 16, Harker Heights 17. Technicals—None.
Records—Killeen 15-14, 5-6 12-6A; Harker Heights 19-7, 8-3.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 54, Shoemaker 27
- Copperas Cove 56, Ellison 40
- Harker Heights 59, Killeen 46
- Waco Midway 66, Waco 27
