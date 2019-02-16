TEMPLE — Temple and Kaitlynn Goode needed less than 10 minutes to ensure that Friday night’s score at the end of regulation included at least one goal, as opposed to the last time the Lady Wildcats took on Harker Heights.
Goode and Co. certainly would’ve taken a few more tallies after the early sixth-minute strike, but the one sufficed well enough in a 1-0 District 12-6A victory at Wildcat Stadium.
“I was hoping to get a couple more. Even one more. Just a little bit of breathing room,” Temple coach Royce Mitchel said. “But, never got it.”
The victory and three points, though, the Lady Wildcats did notch.
Temple (10-4-1, 6-2-1), which drew 0-0 with the Lady Knights (7-10-1, 3-5-1) in the teams’ first league encounter before gaining an extra point in the standings by winning the shootout 4-2, stayed planted in third place one match into the second half of 12-6A action.
Goode’s 12th goal of the season, on which she put the slightest of touches on the ball just before colliding with charging Heights keeper Brooke Frierson, looked to be a precursor for more to come. That wasn’t the case.
Defenses narrowed passing windows, shots that were offered didn’t find the intended targets, and Frierson and Temple keeper Sasha Hernandez were quick to crosses through the box and attempts toward their nets.
The Lady Wildcats finished with five shots on goal, including Erika Garcia’s second-half shot that smacked off the crossbar in the 69th minute.
Heights managed just three shots on goal. Its best chances to equalize in the second half were delivered by Evianna Miller-Romero, who hit the outside of the left post in the 50th minute and Raquel Hatton’s right-footed effort that was saved by Hernandez in the 67th.
“I’d say we were a step slower (on offense) than normal. I couldn’t really put my finger on it. We were one step too slow or one pass off or a shot goes off the cross bar or right at the keeper,” Mitchel said. “But, I mean, defensively, we were still sound.”
So sound, in fact, that the shutout — aided by Temple’s back line of Brooklyn Lanning, Grace Mungia, Desteny Pegues and Hannah Esparza — was the Lady Wildcats’ seventh in nine district games.
“I think they are just feisty. They don’t like getting scored on. They take it as a challenge,” Mitchel said. “They are excited to get those shutouts.”
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 5, Copperas Cove 0
- Ellison 2, Waco 1
- Temple 1, Harker Heights 0
- Waco Midway 6, Killeen 1
