HARKER HEIGHTS — Jack Middleton is taking his football talents international.
The Harker Heights senior is a Canadian native who played all four years of high school football in Texas.
“We’re a military family,” Middleton explained on national signing day when he made official his commitment to Western University in London, Ontario. “We came down from Canada to the States my freshman year.
“It was time to go home, so I chose to go back to Canada to play ball for my country.”
The senior tight end’s decision to find a school up north was no surprise to Knights head coach Jerry Edwards.
“I kind of expected it at the beginning of the year just because of the family background,” Edwards noted. “But it’s kind of cool that we’ll have somebody playing college football in another country.”
The international signing was Edwards’ first in his six years as head coach and athletic coordinator at Harker Heights.
The recruiting process was a learning experience for all involved.
Edwards noted that typically when a college is interested in signing a student, coaches make a trip to the high school to meet with the athlete and have an in-home visit.
“Obviously with the distance there, there’s an exchange via email,” Edwards said. “And since they’re from Canada they went and did a visit on campus.”
Although having to arrange trips added additional stress to the recruiting process, Middleton was grateful to have the opportunity to meet with colleges interested in his talents.
“The visits were a bit more challenging because I had to fly out to my universities,” he noted. “But overall, it was worth it.”
Originally from Ottawa, Ontario, Middleton had interest from two hometown schools, as well as the University of Toronto and Western.
Ultimately, Middleton chose to sign with the Mustangs for one reason — head coach Greg Marshall.
“He’s the man I want to play for,” Middleton said. “There’s no better offense to play for, for my success.”
The Mustangs went 11-1 in the Ontario University Athletics Conference last season and beat the University of Saskatchewan 47-24 in the Mitchell Bowl in November before a season-ending 34-20 loss to the Université Lavel in the Vanier Cup.
And while he’s ready to return home, Middleton is thankful for the home he’s made in Central Texas.
“Playing for Harker Heights has been beyond a blessing,” he said. “Being a kid from Canada where I had to bring my own chair to watch a game at the football field, there’s no better state to play football in.
“I’m just so thankful for the opportunity to play for Harker Heights here in Texas football. It’s done wonders for me and in taking myself to the next level.”
For Middleton, his experience with the Knights can’t be summed up in a single game or moment.
“I think for me, personally, it wouldn’t be anything in season it would be all the out of season work,” he explained. “All the hard work and dedication that my teammates and I put in — the grinding, getting better, all the practices, all the things you don’t see on Friday nights.
“All my teammates and I worked our butts off to get where we’re at and be as successful as possible, so there’s not one moment on the field. It’s what’s off the field that really got me where I am.”
As the next chapter of his athletic career begins in the coming months, Middleton looks forward to continuing to do what he loves — compete.
“Competing, in general, in everything I do,” Middleton said. “From the weights to the field, I’m looking forward for another opportunity to prove myself.”
