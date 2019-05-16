HARKER HEIGHTS — It was quite the celebration as 13 Harker Heights athletes signed letters of intent to compete across five various sports during a ceremony inside the school’s gymnasium Wednesday.
Chris Harvey committed to play football at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Kansas, and as he signed, his family began to perform a haka — a ceremonial dance which originated from the Māori culture and involves vigorous movements and stamping of the feet with rhythmically shouting.
“We could have used that at a couple of our games this year,” Harker Heights athletic coordinator and head football coach Jerry Edwards said.
Harvey’s teammate Alex Munoz committed to play for Central Methodist University in Missouri, while Jacob Garcia and Marcel Ramirez signed to play football at Rezolution Prep Academy.
D’Mitri Frasier will be continuing his career on the track in Florida after signing to compete for Webber University, and Donte Hodge, who anchored the 400-meter relay when the team set the school record in 2017, signed to Ottawa University in Kansas.
After closing out the track season as the anchor on the 1,600 relay race at regionals, Caleb Brandon signed with the University of Texas at San Antonio.
The Lady Knights track team also had two athletes sign to run at the next level.
Although she also played basketball, Zakevia Brown made her commitment to run track for Oklahoma Wesleyan University, and four-year track member Keondra Davis signed with Prairie View A&M.
Following three years behind the plate, Knights catcher Jackson Rinehart signed with Wharton Junior College, and three-year outfielder Spencer Young committed to play for Frank Phillips College.
“These young men are great examples of what our baseball program is about,” Knights head coach Randy Culp said.
Lady Knights standout Raquel Hatton will go on to play soccer for the University of Houston at Victoria.
“I’ve only had one year with her,” Harker Heights head girls soccer coach Matthew Evans said, “but it was a fantastic year.
“She’s a true culture player that coaches are always looking for.”
Samantha Dreivelbis finished her final volleyball season with the Lady Knights, earning a spot on the 12-6A All-District Second Team.
“She’s a phenomenal student and athlete,” Harker Heights head volleyball coach Alina Wilder said. “She’s president of her class, she was named academic all-district, and I could put her anywhere on the court, and she’d excel.”
Dreivelbis signed to play at the University of the Southwest in New Mexico.
“It’s an exciting time for these athletes,” Edwards said. “Not only do they get to further their educations and their athletic careers, but they get to be able to represent Harker Heights in different corners of the country.”
