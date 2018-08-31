Harker Heights kicks off its season tonight against Round Rock at 7 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium.
After ending last season tied for third in district before missing the playoffs due to tiebreakers, the Knights will have to rely on the culture Jerry Edwards established and show that they can leave it all on the field.
With the newly expanded nine-team District 12-6A, this is the first of only two nondistrict games the Knights will have before heading to Temple on Sept. 14.
Harker Heights has a young offensive line and two sophomore quarterbacks in LaPrinceton Dixon and Shaun West.
The Knights also have depth with Jack Middleton returning at tight end and Nate Guillen bringing varsity experience at wide receiver.
The Knights head to Round Rock Stony Point next Friday and won’t play at home again until Sept. 21, when they host Belton.
