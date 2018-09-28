In front of a large Killeen football crowd, the Roos defense delivered a shutout performance Friday night.
The Kangaroos beat Harker Heights (0-5, 0-3 District 12-6A) 21-0 at Leo Buckley Stadium behind a strong defensive performance from senior Chris Ingram.
But it was the Knights’ defense that stole the show as they held the Roos (3-2, 2-1) to 77 passing yards in the first half and forced a turnover at the start of the second half as they trailed Killeen 7-0 at the break.
After failing to move up the field, Killeen defensive back Taluai Hisatake dropped the punt and Heights recovered the ball, but failed to get past midfield.
Despite leading the Killeen defense in solo tackles, a clean hit on a Heights defender in the third quarter was ruled targeting and Ingram was ejected from the game.
Sophomore running back Kadarius Marshall added another unanswered 14 points as Killeen won.
Killeen face Shoemaker as the visitors at Leo Buckley Stadium Friday night. Heights hosts Ellison on Thursday night.
