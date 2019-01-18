It was a stunning end.
Harker Heights closed out Tuesday’s double-header against Killeen with Knights junior Malik Goodrich hitting a game-winning, buzzer-beating shot from near half court.
“The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat,” Harker Heights head coach Celneque Bobbitt said. “It was epic -- an instant classic.”
The Knights led the Kangaroos by 20 points in the first half before Killeen pulled within a dozen points, 38-26, at halftime.
“We were up big early,” Bobbitt said, “but I told them, ‘They’re true Roos. They’re going to battle.’”
Killeen rallied and took a 63-62 lead with 14 seconds left in the game.
The Knights ran down the clock before calling timeout with just 3 seconds remaining
Then, Harker Heights senior Jalen Flowers inbounded the ball to Goodrich, who dribbled twice and then shot the ball just with time expiring, and it connected, giving the Knights their first District 12-6A win of 2019.
“That’s not what we drew up,” Bobbitt said, “but that’s what we’re going to say we did.
“We’re just happy, because we needed this one.”
Goodrich echoed the sentiment.
“I’m just happy,” the guard said, “because we were in a big drought.”
“It came down to the last second, but we did it.”
After fans cleared and the gym was empty with just the coaching staffs lingering, Bobbitt sat with his head down, because the outcome comes at a personal price.
“It’s a bittersweet victory,” Bobbitt, a former Kangaroos player, said. “This is my hometown school.
“The only bad thing is I wish it might have been against someone else -- not my old guys.”
Nevertheless, Bobbitt knows the win came at the right time and hopes his team can carry the momentum into tonight’s game at Ellison (20-6, 7-2).
“It just helps us build our confidence,” he said. “If you look on paper, we’ve lost every district game besides Waco by one or three points, so we just needed this one.
“I’m happy for my guys, because they come in and put forth hard work, and they deserve it.”
Bobbitt used all of his players in the game.
“Everybody can really say they had a part of this,” he said. “That’s the most important thing, because it’s not all the time that you can get all your guys in.”
The rematch is set for Feb. 12, when Harker Heights (11-15, 2-7) heads to Killeen, and Bobbitt is already looking forward to the encounter.
“I always love going back home,” he said. “I just love these games.
“It’s like the old Killeen-Ellison rivalry, except it’s Harker Heights.”
