Good is not good enough for Harker Heights this season.
The Lady Knights are off to a strong start this season, and they have their eyes set on improving as the District 12-6A opener approaches.
Harker Heights soccer has a new head coach in Matthew Evans, who believes he inherited a solid team.
“We’ve got a pretty good balance of seniors, sophomores and juniors across the board,” Evans said. “Ericka Anderson is our only freshman.”
The Lady Knights have a 4-1 record with their only loss coming against Round Rock Stony Point at the CenTex Tournament last Friday.
Evans had Anderson play wing Saturday against Pflugerville Connally and was impressed with her performance as the Lady Knights earned a 3-0 win.
“She did a fantastic job,” Evans said. “But this is a young team, and we still have some learning to do.”
Harker Heights will head to Bryan this weekend for the Brazos Valley Cup Tournament before returning home to open district play Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Temple.
“It’s about just improving, figuring out things we did well and expanding those,” Evans said. “It’s just part of the process — figuring out what we have to get better at.
“That’s what it’s all about; getting better each and every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.