TEMPLE — Temple’s Nyteria Colbert quickly hustled into the passing lane and tipped the pass into the air. Except, instead of landing softly in one of her teammates’ hands, the deflected ball ended up with Harker Heights and a few seconds later Celise Bobbitt made an uncontested layup.

It’s true, the ball really doesn’t bounce the desired way sometimes, which is likely how Temple felt about its Tuesday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.