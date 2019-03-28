Ennis — Harker Heights’ boys soccer team returned to the playoffs after a one year hiatus, and while the Knights (10-8-7) put up a fight, they emerged with a 2-1 loss to Longview in their postseason opener.
The Lobos captured the final goal in the midst of confusion.
With 2 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the match, Longview secured the goal after the ball got loose around the 35-yard line and inched its way through the right corner of the goal.
Longview got the first score of the game as Will Sherman got off a kick that squeezed in for a Lobos score just under the 25-minute mark of the first half.
The Knights were looking to close the gap as Marlon Peters weaved his way through a pack of Lobos, but he was denied.
Harker Heights claimed field position, though, and Jamie Vargas had a great attempt at a goal for the Knights, but the Lobos goalkeeper made a diving stop at the 3-minute mark.
Longview (17-4-3) was playing aggressively late in the first half, but Harker Heights’ goalkeeper Carlos Ruiz had other plans.
Ruiz kept his head on a swivel and made two outstanding diving stops in a matter of seconds
In the second half, Peters was able to tie the game up at 1-1 for Harker Heights with just over 24-minutes remaining in the game.
The Knights will look to build on the success of this season going forward, but they will have to replace 12 seniors in the process.
