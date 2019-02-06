HARKER HEIGHTS — As student-athletes around the country made their collegiate commitments official on National Signing Day, Harker Heights had four athletes across four different sports sign their name on the dotted line.
“It’s always good to see kids who excelled at the high school level get the opportunity to take their talents to college and get a college degree,” Harker Heights head football coach athletic coordinator Jerry Edwards said. “That’s really what it’s about.”
Jack Middleton played tight end for the Knights in his senior year and is heading back home to compete at the collegiate level.
The Canadian moved to the Killeen area as a freshman but officially committed to play for Western University in London, Ontario.
“I’m just extremely blessed,” Middleton said. “I’ve just been really blessed with all the support around me to get me to where I am today.
“There’s no better state to play football in, and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to play Texas football in Harker Heights. It’s done wonders for me and taking myself to the next level.”
Jenny Saylor is a four-year Lady Knights softball player who signed to Jarvis Christian College.
“I feel like my work ethic and travel ball really helped me to be able to go places,” Saylor said. “I’ve always wanted to go play college since I was in Kindergarten playing t-ball. It all started there.”
Sitting side-by-side, twins Jalen Flowers and Mckayla Flowers committed to their universities of choice.
Mckayla Flowers is headed to Texas Wesleyan to play volleyball, while Jalen Flowers will complete in track for Houston.
“I’m proud of her, and I’m proud of myself that we’ve made it this far,” Jalen Flowers said. “It’s a blessing really.”
Although Mckayla was saddened she would no longer be competing for the same school as her brother, she knows it is for the best.
“I’m just happy we’re both going to college to play sports,” she said. “I know he’s my No. 1 supporter.”
