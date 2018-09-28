Killeen aims to keep building off its early momentum and looks to continue shaking up the District 12-6A race as it hosts Harker Heights tonight.
After a loss at home against Waco Midway to open district, the Kangaroos (2-2, 1-1) evened their record last week with a 48-14 victory at Copperas Cove.
The Kangaroos’ primary weapon is sophomore running back Kadarius Marshall, who has 609 yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries through his first four varsity starts.
Marshall has 263 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries in district competition alone, along with seven receptions for 125 yards and three touchdowns.
Killeen senior D.J. Dormeus leads the team with 14 receptions for 241 yards and a touchdown, while junior Nate Kamper (12-211, 2 touchdowns) is close behind.
Willie McGee is averaging 34 yards per punt, including three that have fallen inside the 20-yard line.
Killeen’s defense is led by seniors with Chris Ingram tallying a team-high 25 tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks, while Talaui Hisatake has 24 tackles.
Kangaroos junior defensive end Amir Ward has 23 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, and one sack.
The Knights (0-4, 0-2) are coming off a 48-14 loss at home against Belton that resulted in multiple Harker Heights injuries.
The biggest question coming into the cross-town matchup is who will be under center for the Knights.
Last week, Harker Heights started with sophomore Shaun West at quarterback before a first half injury brought in sophomore La Princeton Dixon.
At halftime, Harker Heights trailed 41-0.
Dixon got the Knights on the scoreboard with a 24-yard pass to senior Max Jones late in the fourth quarter.
Then, Dixon was yanked down on a sack, knocking him on his back.
A personal foul was called against Belton, and Dixon was taken out of the game.
Jones then moved to quarterback with just over two minutes on the clock.
Injuries also resulted in Harker Heights moving a defensive tackle to the offensive line to close out the game.
The Knights will have to make some adjustments on both sides of the ball and find a way to stop the Kangaroos’ running game as they look for their first win of the season.
Killeen will be celebrating homecoming prior to tonight’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Leo Buckley Stadium.
