HARKER HEIGHTS — The Temple Tem-Cats’ District 12-6A softball contest at Harker Heights was all but over before it began Friday night, or at least before it was scheduled to begin.
In a game that started about 10 minutes early, Temple built a five-run lead before the originally scheduled 7 p.m. start time as the Tem-Cats rolled to a 10-0 win in five innings.
“We as a coaching staff spent a lot of time this week talking about starting out with a bang,” Temple coach Jessica Harborth said. “Get that first run across the board when you are visiting another team. They did just that. They made great contact, swung the bat well and pushed some runs across. It made a statement.”
Temple (14-9, 6-3) pushed across six runs in the opening inning. The first two runs came on Makenna Holland’s double that drove in Alena Salazar and Bryanna Salas, who had reached on back-to-back one-out singles. Alexis Lewis followed with a single and Ashley Alcozer made it 4-0 with a double to left, and Madison Wacker delivered an RBI single for a 5-0 lead that forced Harker Heights (8-8, 4-5) to replace starting pitcher Evan Fuller with Laney Salcido, whose wild pitch let in the sixth run of the frame.
“It really set the tempo for us,” said Holland, who got the win in the circle “I knew if we could start out with a bang, I could trust in my defense. I knew if something were to happen, where they got two or three runs, I knew we had that lead. It was like insurance to us.”
Heights’ only threat came in the bottom of the first when two singles and a walk loaded the bases with two outs, but to no avail.
The Tem-Cats added two runs in the second and two in the fifth for a 10-0 lead, and Holland — who allowed just one base runner after the first — ended it with a perfect bottom of the fifth.
The mercy-rule victory was a stark contrast to the 7-6 battle the teams played to open the season.
“We were talking it before the game,” Holland said. “Our bats were not as hot at the beginning of the season as they are now. Our bats have been incredible. Also, we’ve been working on little things on defense, and it helped. We had solid defense behind us.”
Temple will host Shoemaker on Tuesday in a battle for third place. The Lady Wolves were on a bye Friday and dropped a half-game behind the Tem-Cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.