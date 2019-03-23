HARKER HEIGHTS — Easton Culp capped Harker Heights’ last-inning rally with an RBI single to right field, and the homestanding Knights stunned Temple with a 4-3 comeback victory Friday night.
The Wildcats (8-12-1, 4-3 District 12-6A), who struggled with runners in scoring position after taking an early 2-0 lead, had a 3-1 advantage going into the last half of the seventh, with starter Corey Goynes seemingly still in command.
But Chan Rinehart kick-started the final frame for the Knights (9-8-1, 3-4) with a single and, two batters later, Riley Bridenstine launched a one-out, two-run home run to left field to tie it at 3.
Ryan Gawryszewski followed that with a double to right. A ground out and a walk preceded Culp’s heroics, which ended a frustrating night for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats plated two against Heights starter Jonathan Olson in the top of the first, and chased the right-hander still leading 2-0 in the top of the third.
A trio of Heights relievers — Bridenstine, Tanner Wells and Spencer Young, who ended up credited with the win — kept Temple at bay for most of the rest of the contest, especially in crunch time. Temple left the bases loaded in the fifth and the sixth innings and stranded 12 runners in all.
The missed opportunities eventually caught up with the Wildcats.
At the outset of the evening, though, Temple looked en route to a second straight win.
Xavier Aviles led off the game with a sharp single to left, stole second, advanced to third on Riley McNeill’s bunt and scored on Goynes’ sacrifice fly to center. Cain Lopez — who earlier reached on a dropped third strike that was disputed by Heights coach Randy Culp – scampered in from third on a Knights throwing error.
Offenses went into a slumber over the next three innings before the Wildcats pushed across one in the fifth when Gabe Garza walked with the bases loaded. Temple had a chance for more in the inning but Wells got Tyson Magana to ground out to third.
The Knights got on the board in their half of the fifth. Chan Rinehart opened the inning with a double to right-center field and later scored on Bridenstine’s grounder to shortstop to make it 3-1.
Temple loaded the bases in the sixth through a walk to Aviles, McNeill’s second single of the night and an intentional walk to Goynes but came up empty.
DISTRICT 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 13, Waco 1
- Copperas Cove 8, Killeen 0
- Harker Heights 4, Temple 3
- Waco Midway 13, Ellison 0
STANDINGS
Belton (7-0)
Waco Midway (6-1)
Ellison (5-2)
Copperas Cove (4-3)
Temple (4-3)
Harker Heights (3-4)
Killeen (2-5)
Waco (1-7)
Shoemaker (0-7)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.