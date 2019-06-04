The Killeen area will be well represented in the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships that begin today at the University of Texas in Austin.
Steffin McCarter will be competing in his home stadium tonight at 6, representing the Longhorns in the long jump.
The junior, and former Lampasas star, won the NCAA West Preliminaries last month in Sacramento, California, with a wind-aided jump of 25 feet, 11½ inches. That is the second best qualifying jump in tonight’s 24-man field. LSU sophomore JuVaughn Harrison won the East Preliminaries with a jump of 26-1¾.
McCarter is the reigning Big 12 champion and finished third in the 2017 NCAA indoor championships.
A couple of hours before McCarter takes flight, a pair of former Killeen ISD standouts will try to help Texas-Arlington advance out of the men’s 4x100-meter relay prelims. Shoemaker graduate Deontre Haynes and Harker Heights grad D’Undre Mitchell, both seniors, run on the squad for the Mavericks.
UTA finished third in its heat at the West Preliminaries. The Mavericks’ season-best time of 39.70 seconds placed them eighth among 24 teams. The top eight advanced to Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.