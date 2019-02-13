Gerardo Ramirez scored the lone goal and the Harker Heights boys soccer team blanked Shoemaker 1-0 on Tuesday in Harker Heights to finish the first half of district play unbeaten.
The Knights are 5-0-3 (19 points) heading into the second round of 12-6A play and are tied for second place with Waco Midway (6-1-1), which lost on penalties against league leader Belton (6-0-2) on Tuesday.
Ramirez scored in the first half after a throw-in by Jorge Amado. The throw went straight to the front of the goal. Jaime Vargas was able to settle it in front and, before the defense converged on him, move it over to Ramirez, who was wide-open on the right side.
LIBERTY HILL 5, SALADO 1: At Liberty Hill, the Panthers handed Salado its first 27-4A loss.
Freshman Alex Pierce scored for Salado (3-1 27-4A), which fell to third place.
The Eagles head to Lampasas on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SALADO 81, AUSTIN EASTSIDE MEMORIAL 39: At Salado, Zack Shaver led four Eagles in double figures with 18 points and Salado wrapped up the No. 2 seed in District 27-4A in the regular season finale.
Salado needed Liberty Hill to lose in Lampasas on Tuesday to gain a share of the league title, but the 22nd-ranked Panthers won 66-46.
Shane Roche added 14 points for the Eagles. Sammy Brown scored 12, and Eli Pittman had 10. Jeremy Jarvis finished with nine.
Salado led 21-10 after the opening quarter and kept pulling away against Memorial, which went winless in 27-4A.
HARKER HEIGHTS 95, KILLEEN 84: At Killeen, The Knights remained in last place, but winning their season finale ensured they wouldn't be alone. Heights finished 4-12 in 12-6A, catching Temple and Belton in the final standings.
Killeen guard Cortez Ivie poured in 44 points in his final game for the Roos (5-11).
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A bi-district
- Rockwall 49, Killeen 33
- Tyler Lee 43, Harker Heights 42
Class 4A bi-district
- Fredericksburg 55, Salado 47
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Ellison 71, Copperas Cove 56
- No. 17 Shoemaker 69, Belton 53
- Waco 65, Waco Midway 42
- Harker Heights 95, Killeen 84
District 18-4A
- Lorena 52, China Spring 50
- Waco Connally 66, Robinson 49
- Waco La Vega 71, Gatesville 45
District 27-4A
- Burnet 54, Taylor 39
- No. 22 Liberty Hill 66, Lampasas 46
- Salado 81, Eastside Memorial 39
District 25-3A
- Jarrell 55, Florence 53
- Lago Vista 69, Blanco 59
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton def. Waco Midway on penalties
- Harker Heights 1, Shoemaker 0
- Temple 2, Copperas Cove 0
- Waco def. Killeen
District 18-4A
- China Spring 1, Gatesville 0
District 27-4A
- Liberty Hill 5, Salado 1
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 3, Waco Midway 2
- Temple 2, Copperas Cove 0
District 18-4A
- China Spring 1, Gatesville 0
District 27-4A
- Burnet 5, Lampasas 1
- Jarrell 8, Florence 1
- Liberty Hill 2, Salado 0
SOFTBALL
- Holland 7, Florence 2
- Marble Falls 7, Gatesville 4
- Rogers 6, Lampasas 3
District 12-6A
- Belton 10, Copperas Cove 1
- Temple 7, Harker Heights 6
- Waco Midway 22, Killeen 0, 4 innings
