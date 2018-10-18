Harker Heights just could not stop Waco Midway from running up the score Thursday night.
The Panthers ran away with a 55-13 win over the Knights at Leo Buckley Stadium despite a standout performance from sophomore running back Contavieon Johnson, who led the Knights offense with 162 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries.
The Knights’ defense started off strong as it held the Panthers (5-1, 5-0 District 12-6A) to just 20 yards in the first quarter before running back James Fullbright ran into the end zone for a 23-yard score to put Midway ahead 7-0 with 35 seconds left in the period.
In the second quarter, Harker Heights (1-8, 1-5) saw the gap widen as senior quarterback Nick Jimenez moved the Panthers to Harker Heights’ 17-yard line, where he handed the ball off to Fullbright, who found a gap in the Knights’ defense and ran up the middle for a touchdown.
The Panthers led 13-0 after a failed two-point conversion.
Harker Heights just couldn’t find an answer as Midway closed the half with a 27-0 lead.
The trend continued in the second half as the Panthers added three unanswered touchdowns after the break.
The Knights brought in sophomore quarterback La Princeton Dixon at the end of the third quarter, and he carried the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown to put Harker Heights on the scoreboard.
Johnson ran up the middle to add another score for the Knights late in the game.
Terrance Carter started at quarterback for Harker Heights and threw for 32 yards on 2-of-7 passing. He rushed for another 32 yards on six carries.
Andre Gebhardt added 30 yards on 11 carries, and senior Terrance Hayse had 48 yards on three catches for the Knights.
Harker Heights travels to Copperas Cove next week, while Midway heads home to host Shoemaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.