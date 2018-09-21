Harker Heights will look to earn its first win of the season tonight as its hosts Belton at Leo Buckley Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Knights (0-3, 0-1 District 12-6A) are coming off a shutout loss in Temple last week, when the Wildcats built a 35-0 lead in the first half.
Temple held the Knights’ offense to just 130 yards and six first downs en route winning 45-0.
Belton (2-1, 1-0) won 35-28 at home last week against Copperas Cove to open district.
The Tigers have won consecutive games after starting the season with a 38-17 loss to Austin Westlake.
Belton’s road game against Round Rock the following week was postponed a day due to inclement weather and relocated to Belton, where the Tigers went on to win 45-24.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the forecast tonight, but Killeen Independent School District will not make any decision regarding the contest until game-time.
“We look at the forecast, existing weather and monitor the radar,” KISD assistant director of athletics Kevin Lawler said.
The University Interscholastic League has regulations on lightning safety, including that play must be suspended for 30 minutes when lightning strikes is in the area.
Harker Heights will celebrate homecoming tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.