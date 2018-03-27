WACO — The Roos were hoping to carry the momentum from Saturday’s 12-2 victory over Jarrell with them into Monday’s game with District 8-6A co-leader Waco Midway, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.
Midway star pitcher and Baylor commit Will Rigney kept Killeen at bay as he threw a no-hitter in a 7-0 victory.
The win left Midway (5-0 8-6A) in sole possession of first place after Belton lost 2-0 to San Angelo Central earlier Monday.
Killeen found itself down 3-0 in the first inning, and after going 0 for 3 in their first at-bat, they weren’t able to recover.
“We struggled at the plate. Will was pretty dominant,” said Killeen head coach Donald Trcka. “Hats off to him; he did a great job keeping us off balance, now we have to go back and adjust what we’re doing at the plate.”
Midway was able to move runners into scoring position on a consistent basis throughout the ballgame and the Panthers managed 11 hits.
Julian Jasmin came up big for Killeen in the second inning, as he was able to jump on a fly ball in left field and throw a dart to get a runner out at the plate.
Roos starting pitcher Jackson Davis was able to force Midway to go three-up, three-down in the fourth inning, which turned out to be their best defensive stance of the night.
“Jackson came in and did a great job tonight,” Trcka said. “He didn’t even know he was pitching until we got on the bus. He came in and did everything we asked him to do and he completed well.”
Davis found himself facing a batter with a 2-2 count and the bases loaded in the fifth inning and was able to escape unscathed on a fly ball to center.
The Roos made a pitching change in the sixth, bringing in Bo Buckley to replace Davis. Buckley hit the first batter he faced and allowed two doubles that scored three Panthers.
Killeen (5-10-1, 1-4 district), will host Midway on Thursday in the series finale. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
“We get them again Thursday and my kids want to get back out there and compete,” Trcka said. “We will practice Tuesday and Wednesday and we’ll be ready for them on Thursday.”
MONDAY'S 8-6A BASEBALL
- Ellison 2, Copperas Cove 1
- Harker Heights 13, Shoemaker 1, 5 inn.
- San Angelo Central 2, Belton 0
- Waco Midway 7, Killeen 0
