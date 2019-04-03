TEMPLE — Tyson Magana’s one-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning to center field plated Brandon Goynes, and Temple outlasted Killeen 4-3 in extra innings Tuesday night in a must-have win for the Wildcats at Hallford Field.
Goynes singled to left to kick-start the 10th and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Adrian Carlos. Xavier Aviles, who went 2-for-3, was intentionally walked ahead of Magana. The designated hitter squared up a 0-1 pitch from right-handed relief pitcher Alnaldo Lonzo for the walk-off RBI.
Temple, which entered sixth in District 12-6A, improved to 9-14-1 and 5-5 in league play while snapping a three-game losing streak by a combined 10 runs.
Killeen dropped to 6-17 and 2-8.
Magana might not have had the chance to play hero were it not for teammate Riley McNeill, who took his turn at saving the Wildcats three innings earlier.
With his team down 3-2, McNeill singled to left with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to score pinch runner Dylan Hinkle, tie it at 3 and give Temple new life.
It also helped having relief pitcher Aaron Wagaman on the mound. The Temple right-hander, who spelled starter Goynes in the sixth, picked up the victory after striking out seven — including the side in the ninth — and working out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth.
Goynes allowed seven hits and three runs in six innings.
Lonzo, who took over for Killeen starter Josh Weaver in the fourth, was just as effective for the Kangaroos. He fanned three and stifled Temple’s bases-loaded threat in the bottom of the eighth.
Killeen jumped on Goynes early in the first. Leadoff batter Brandon Fox lined a double down the left-field line on the game’s second pitch for one of four Kangaroos hits in the opening frame.
The visitors were limited to one run, however, because McNeill threw out one runner at home and Killeen left runners on first and third.
Temple went ahead with a pair of runs in the third. Vance Willis opened the inning with a single and later scored from third on McNeill’s bunt. Carlos provided the second run with an RBI single.
The Kangaroos went back in front in the fifth through Tavion Grant’s RBI double and a run-scoring sacrifice fly from Carlos Roman.
All those did, though, was set up the late-inning dramatics.
Temple resumes 12-6A play at Waco on Friday. Killeen travels to district leader Belton.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 10, Harker Heights 4
- Copperas Cove 8, Waco 1
- Ellison 14, Shoemaker 0
- Temple 4, Killeen 3, 10 innings
