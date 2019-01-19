Shoemaker’s Emi’jah Spencer dropped in a game-high 26 points Friday night, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Lady Roos.
Despite trailing early in the game, Killeen improved to 6-6 in District 12-6A with a 45-33 win over Shoemaker.
The Lady Grey Wolves got into early foul trouble with six in the first eight minutes, but Spencer posted all eight of Shoemaker’s first-quarter points as it took a one-point lead.
The Lady Wolves have lost all 11 District 12-6A games thus far.
“Shoemaker’s a tough team,” said Killeen coach Jennifer Graham. “I don’t go off of records or anything like that. They always fight and it’s always a difficult game for us when we play teams that are just as aggressive as we are.
“A lot of adjustments had to be made to control the ball.”
Those adjustments came on the defensive end as Killeen held the Lady Wolves to just four points in the second quarter and led 16-12 at halftime.
“We worked on boxing out these entire past two, three days,” Graham said. “We still have to work on it and get better with that.
“Turning the ball over — we also have to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
After the break, senior forward Jaya Loney led the Lady Roos with five points while senior Meleanna Williams dropped a 3-pointer from the left corner, forcing Shoemaker to call timeout.
Spencer added five more points before the other Lady Wolves could add to the score but Shoemaker trailed 30-24 headed into the fourth quarter.
Williams continued to pad the Lady Roos’ lead, scoring six of her 13 points in the final eight minutes. The senior guard also led the Killeen defense with three rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.
“I feel like we were forcing the ball a lot in the first half,” Graham noted. “The girls finally squared up to the basket and got offensive rebounds.
“We put it back up — we didn’t take an extra dribble — so that’s definitely a plus, and I think that everybody contributed tonight.”
With the win, Killeen moved into sole possession of fifth place, a game behind Belton with four games remaining in the race for the final playoff spot.
The Lady Grey Wolves head to Waco next week to face the Lady Lions, and the Lady Roos head to Temple on Tuesday.
KILLEEN 45, SHOEMAKER 33
Shoemaker (33)
Velasquez 1, Giltug 2, Galloway 1, T.Smith 1, Spencer 26, Hicks 2.
Killeen (45)
Whiteside 6, Harrison 1, Anthony 2, Penn 9, Williams 13, Hendricks-Bell 6, Loney 8.
Shoemaker 8 4 12 9—33
Killeen 7 9 14 15—45
3-Point Goals—Shoemaker 0, Killeen 2 (Penn, Williams). Free throws—Shoemaker 9-16, Killeen 15-29. Fouled Out—T.Smith. Total Fouls—Shoemaker 25, Killeen 13. Technicals—None.
Records—Shoemaker 3-21, 0-11 12-6A; Killeen 16-14, 6-6.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS
- Belton 43, Temple 19
- Copperas Cove 57, Waco 30
- Harker Heights 57, Ellison 46
- Killeen 45, Shoemaker 33
