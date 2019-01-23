TEMPLE — Temple’s march toward a playoff berth has slowed of late, and it’s going to take a mighty push from the Tem-Cats to steer the ship back on course in time if they want to extend their postseason streak to four years running.
With a chance to move into fifth place — one spot out of playoff qualification — Temple instead took a step back Tuesday night despite a resurrection of sorts in the fourth quarter during a 51-42 loss to Killeen at Wildcat Gym.
“We have to win out. That’s the only option we have is to win out, and hope some teams are upset,” Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc said. “We just have to come together as one team and get the job done. That’s really all we can do.”
Temple (10-14, 5-7), which has lost two straight while working through offensive woes after a three-game winning streak, dropped from sixth into seven because of Tuesday’s defeat with four contests left in the regular season. Three of the four are against teams above the Tem-Cats in the standings, starting with Friday’s road tilt at Killeen Ellison (6-7 district).
Temple went 1-3 against the upcoming four teams (Ellison, Waco, Waco Midway and Copperas Cove) during the first half of league.
Killeen (17-14, 7-6), which only managed 30 points in a loss to Temple on Dec. 14, stayed within striking distance at a half-game behind fourth-place Belton.
“Last time we played them, you know, they clamped down on us just like they did this time. We just were able to put the ball in the basket, which we weren’t able to do the last time,” Killeen coach Jennifer Graham said.
The Lady Kangaroos led 11-6 after the first quarter, 23-14 at halftime and 38-22 following the third. But using ingredients that had earned it the aforementioned three straight wins, Temple upped its defensive pressure, showcased some ball security and put together productive offensive possessions while whittling the deficit to single digits in the final period.
Killeen, however, never let the Tem-Cats closer than seven and exited with a much-needed nod.
“I was looking and I was like, ‘Man, what did Coach say to them,’ because (Temple) woke up quick. You have to respect it,” Graham said. “I called a timeout to get their minds right and get them together. They knew what they had to do. But hat’s off to Temple. That’s a tough team and this is a tough place to play. It was definitely a good win for us.”
Coming off a season-low 19-point output against Belton on Friday, Temple, which has missed the playoffs just once since 2008-09, struggled again offensively through three quarters Tuesday. A 7-for-12 performance in the fourth salvaged the shooting percentage some, but the Tem-Cats still finished just 15-of-44 from the field.
Wilashia Burleson, a usual starter who played sparingly in the first half, came off the bench to post a team-high 12 points — all in the second half — for Temple. Coryn Grovey added nine points and Breyaunna Sigler six.
Killeen (19-of-46) was anchored by Meleanna Williams’ 11 points and another 10 from Alexus Whiteside. Cierra Penn and Briana Smiley each chipped in seven.
Smiley’s 3-pointer and driving layup gave Killeen its initial double-digit lead, 16-6, early in second quarter. The advantage ballooned to 21-6 before Sigler provided Temple with its first points of the quarter at the 1:22 mark. The bucket kick-started an 8-2 burst to halftime that cut the Tem-Cats’ deficit to nine.
Penn and Victoria Hendricks-Bell had four points apiece in the third to help the Lady Roos outscore Temple 15-8 in the quarter, during which Killeen led by as much as 18.
Burleson scored five straight to get the Tem-Cats within 42-34 with 2:32 to go in the fourth, and two consecutive layups — the latter following a Lady Roos’ turnover — by Grovey, sliced a little more off the climb, 45-38. It was a seven-point gap again after Sigler’s runner with about 25 seconds left, but Williams’ layup at the other end essentially sealed it for Killeen, and sent Temple into the home stretch in survivor mode.
“We just have to come together as one team and bring it,” Grovey said.
