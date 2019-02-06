For the second time this season, Killeen lost on a buzzer-beating shot.
The Kangaroos stood on the court shocked Tuesday after Waco's Dale Smith put up a last-ditch jumper before the buzzer. It was an airball, but Jordan Fuller was there for the putback that officials counted to give the Lions a 56-54 District 12-6A victory.
Cortez Ivie led Killeen 21 points, and Abiola Oladipo added 11.
Ivie was among at least two Killeen players who took to Twitter after the game to say they didn't believe the shot should have counted.
It was a crippling blow for the Roos (5-9 12-6A) who fell two games behind Waco (7-7) in the race for the final playoff spot with two games remaining. Killeen also fell a game behind Copperas Cove (6-8). That means the Roos will have to win their final two games and get a lot of help reach the postseason.
The Roos got off to a quick start and led 31-20 at the break. Waco rallied to open the fourth quarter and tied the game three times before going on to win.
Jordan Fuller led the Lions with 16 points and Jimmy Veal added 15.
Waco, which took its second straight two-point win, will host Ellison on Friday while Killeen heads to Waco Midway.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Copperas Cove 52, Temple 50
- No. 16 Shoemaker 65, Harker Heights 51
- Waco 56, Killeen 54
- Waco Midway 60, Belton 35
