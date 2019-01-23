TEMPLE — After Cortez Ivie scored 16 points in the opening half to give the Killeen Kangaroos a nine-point lead, the Temple Wildcats were determined not to let him beat them with a similar performance in the second half.
Instead, the rest of the Roos did the work, and Killeen held on for a 58-50 victory over Temple on Tuesday night in a District 12-6A game both teams needed to stay within reach of a playoff spot.
“I always say he is the hardest guy to guard in our district,” Killeen coach Reggie Huggins said. “Tonight he had an MVP-type performance and really got us going.”
The Roos (13-14, 4-7) had a 27-18 lead at halftime thanks in large part to four 3-pointers by Ivie, who finished the game with 21 points, but Temple (9-18, 3-8) made it competitive in the second half by assigning Roman Jackson to closely guard him.
“He got off 36 against us the first time,” Temple coach Michael Thomas said. “So to hold him to 20, they fought a little bit.”
Ivie never got off a clean shot in the third quarter and scored only one field goal in the fourth, with his other three points coming at the free throw line.
His teammates did enough to keep the lead, but Temple cut its deficit to 51-47 with 2:11 remaining.
The Wildcats had trailed by nine points just 20 seconds earlier, but two free throws by Elcid Smith, who led Temple with 19 points, with 2:29 to play made it 51-44, then a Killeen turnover on the inbounds set up Laythn Castilleja for an open 3 to trim the gap to four points.
The Wildcats didn’t get any closer, though. Killeen made seven free throws in the final 2 minutes, and Temple went 1-for-7 from the field the rest of the way.
“It’s tough to lose,” Thomas said. “I appreciate the fight. I’m just trying to stay encouraging and teach them how to win. The biggest thing is teaching them how to fight through adversity. You have to create opportunities where you dictate your own destiny.”
The Wildcats travel to Ellison on Friday, when Killeen hosts Belton, which won the first meeting 62-55.
“This is a big win for us,” Huggins said. “Temple is a good team and I don’t care who you play, it’s tough to get a road win.”
