Jalen Childs found his sweet spot on the outside as he dropped five 3s in the third quarter for No. 15 Shoemaker en route to a 76-59 comeback victory over the Killeen Kangaroos on Tuesday night.
It was a back and forth battle at the start, but Killeen (6-7, 1-1) quickly pulled ahead to lead the Grey Wolves (13-3, 2-0) at the end of the first period.
Cortez Ivie led the Roos offense with 21 points and Shoemaker only shot 57 percent from the free throw line in the first half.
“The gameplan was to keep our eye on (Ivie) and, obviously, we didn’t do that,” Wolves coach Brandon Gilbert said of the first half. “The second half I thought we did a better job of locating him, contesting shots and wandering him off the line.”
Killeen junior Mike House added 16 for the Roos, including three 3s, and pulled Killeen ahead 34-27 at halftime.
“I told them to step it up,” Gilbert said. “We knew we came out flat.
“We played a whole lot more energy than we did in the first half.”
The Grey Wolves came out of the break ready to retake the lead as they responded by posting 28 points in the third period, 15 from Childs alone.
“Just came back out with the attack mentality,” the senior guard said of his second-half performance. “Just tried to get back in the game and win.”
Shoemaker completed an 11-0 run late in the quarter and kept the Roos at a safe, 10-point distance throughout most of the fourth quarter.
The turning point for the Grey Wolves came when they used their defense to create offense, according to Childs.
“We got a couple steals, defensive stops and made a couple shots down the line,” Childs said. “I think that’s when it all changed.”
Killeen couldn’t catch up as Houston-commit J’Wan Roberts added a late crowd-pleasing dunk to extend the lead to 74-57 with just a minute left.
Roberts posted 20 points in the Grey Wolves win as they moved to a 2-0 record in District 12-6A.
The Grey Wolves will face the Eagles on Friday at Ellison, and the Roos return home to host Temple.
SHOEMAKER 76, KILLEEN 61
Killeen (61)
Ivie 21, Mckenzie 3, McGee 4, House 16, Taylor 4, Williams 2, Reyes 3, Oladipo 8.
No. 15 Shoemaker (76)
Kirk 3, Roberts 20, Childs 22, McCorvey 7, Pennington 2, Sevaaetasi 8, Postell 10, Starling 4.
Killeen 19 15 15 12—61
Shoemaker 16 11 28 21—76
3-Point Goals—Killeen 6 (House 3, Ivie, McKenzie, Reyes), Shoemaker 7 (Childs 5, Kirk, Roberts). Free throws—Killeen 13-18, Shoemaker 12-25. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Killeen 17, Shoemaker 18. Technicals—None.
Records—Killeen 6-7, 1-1 12-6A; Shoemaker 13-3, 2-0.
DISTRICT 12-6A BOYS
- Copperas Cove 72, Waco 64
- Ellison 56, Harker Heights 40
- No. 15 Shoemaker 76, Killeen 61
- Temple 65, Belton 57
