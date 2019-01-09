The Killeen Kangaroos just couldn’t keep up with the Waco Midway Panthers, but they fought them every step of the way in a 66-51 loss at home on Tuesday
Cortez Ivie opened the game with a 3 from the left corner and the Roos took an early 8-0 lead.
Killeen (15-12, 3-4) kept Midway (18-8, 6-1) at a good distance before the Panthers posted six unanswered points. Still, the Roos held a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The average height of the Panther guards is 6-foot-2, but that didn’t stop the 5-foot-6 Ivie from collecting 12 defensive rebounds.
Ivie also led the Roos with 14 points. Senior forward Jackson Taylor added 13.
“Our kids are fighters, so they’re going to fight,” said Killeen coach Reggie Huggins. “But there’s some physical factors that we can’t do anything about, but that’s what God blessed us with and we’re going to use it to the best of our abilities.”
At the half, the Panthers led 31-23.
With a deep shot from junior Mike House, Killeen brought the deficit within six in the middle of the third quarter.
Midway quickly answered with a 3 from Anthony Scott before heading into the last eight minutes of the game ahead 47-34.
The Roos made only 1 of 6 shots from beyond the perimeter in the second half.
“Wide open baskets that we normally would hit, we didn’t hit any of them tonight,” Huggins said. “Unfortunately, when it’s a hit or miss game and we’re not hitting, it makes it tough for us.”
Scott led Midway with 24 points. Diego Gonzalez added 19.
Killeen hosts Copperas Cove on Friday while Midway returns to Killeen to face No. 16 Ellison.
WACO MIDWAY 66, KILLEEN 51
Waco Midway (66)
Jefferson Jr. 2, Scott 24, Ezedinma 14, Gonzalez 19, Whiddon 7.
Killeen (51)
Ivie 14, McKenzie 3, McGee 7, House 10, Taylor 13, Williams 4.
Midway 13 18 17 18—66
Killeen 15 8 11 17—51
3-Point Goals—Midway 7 (Scott 4, Ezedirma 2, Gonzalez), Killeen 5 (Ivie 2, McKenzie, House, Taylor). Free throws—Midway 12-21, Killeen 9-12. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Midway 15, Killeen 15. Technicals—None.
Records—Midway 18-8, 6-1 12-6A; Killeen 15-12, 3-4.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BOYS
- Belton 58, Copperas Cove 53
- Temple 69, Harker Heights 66
- Waco 60, No. 16 Ellison 46
- Waco Midway 66, Killeen 51
