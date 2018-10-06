Friday night was a close call for the Kangaroos. And for the Grey Wolves, too.
Killeen trailed at halftime but overcame its slow start to get a 25-21 win over Shoemaker (0-5, 0-3) at Leo Buckley Stadium, handing the Grey Wolves their 26th straight loss.
Sophomore star running back Kadarius Marshall put the Roos in front with his second touchdown of the night, a 27-yarder with 2:55 remaining. It came shortly after a poor Shoemaker punt went only as far as its own 27-yard line.
De’Andre Exford then returned the kickoff for a Grey Wolves touchdown only to see it wiped out by holding penalties.
Shoemaker (0-5, 0-3 12-6A) led 14-11 at halftime, and 21-11 after Exford scored a 48-yard touchdown in the middle of the third quarter. Exford was injured at the end of score up the right sideline and was helped off the field with an apparent ankle injury.
The Roos (4-2, 3-1 12-6A) began their comeback with a touchdown with 8:04 remaining to get within 21-18.
Marshall got things going early for the Roos with an 84-yard run for a score on the second drive of the game, giving Killeen a 6-0 lead. The extra point was blocked.
Shoemaker’s Monaray Baldwin scored a 54-yard touchdown that gave Shoemaker the lead at 7-6 with 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Shoemaker scored again in the opening minute of the second quarter when Mike Santos-Adames sacked Roos quarterback James Terry and caused him to fumble. Cameron Starling scooped it up and returned it 18 yards to give the Wolves a 14-6 lead.
Killeen’s defense scored two points on a sack of the Shoemaker quarterback, putting the score at 14-8.
Failing to make it to the end zone before the break, Killeen’s Jorge Juarez-Pena made an 18-yard field goal to make the score 14-11 entering halftime.
Killeen will return next week to Leo Buckley to face Temple at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Shoemaker faces Ellison on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for the Eagles’ homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.