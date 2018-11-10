WACO — Needing a win over Waco High and a Temple win over Copperas Cove to make the playoffs, Killeen turned to the duo of Blaze Albino and Demariontae Moore to lead the way.
Killeen (5-5, 4-4 12-6A) held up its end of the bargain with a dominant 55-17 victory over Waco High (1-9, 0-8) at Waco ISD Stadium on Friday. But the Bulldawgs rallied in the fourth quarter to upend Temple 22-18 in Copperas Cove.
Albino carried the ball 15 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, while Moore carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
Moore was able to score the first touchdown of the night for Killeen and tie the score at 7-7 on a 2-yard run, which was set up by a 51-yard run by Albino.
The Roos elected to try an onside kick and they recovered the ball in Waco High territory.
Albino scored a few plays later on a 1-yard run, giving Killeen its first lead of the night.
Just as Waco High appeared to be gaining momentum, Rashwan Smith fumbled the football.
Taluai Hisatake recovered the for Killeen and ran about 30 yards before he was tackled.
Personal foul penalties on the run started the Killeen drive from the Roos’ 48-yard line.
The Roos went into their bag of tricks and called a double pass. Xavion Walker caught the ball behind the line of scrimmage and launched the ball to Albino for a 55-yard touchdown.
Killeen extended its lead once more on a 25-yard field goal from Benito Ramirez with 9:07 remaining in the second quarter.
Waco took advantage of a horse-collar penalty against Killeen, as Randy Carpenter got his second rushing touchdown of the game with just under two minutes left in the second quarter.
Ramirez connected on a 35-yard field goal as the clock expired for halftime and Killeen led 34-14.
Killeen drove the length of the field with ease after receiving the kick to start the second half.
The drive resulted in a Moore touchdown run from 7 yards out. It was Moore’s third touchdown of the game.
Walker got in on the scoring action late in the third quarter for Killeen. The sophomore eluded the Waco defense for his first rushing touchdown of the season.
The Roos took advantage of the 55-14 lead at the end of the third quarter and put in the younger players on the roster to finish out the game.
FRIDAY'S DISTRICT 12-6 SCORES
- Copperas Cove 22, Temple 18
- Killeen 55, Waco 17
- Shoemaker 35, Harker Heights 14
- Waco Midway 53, Belton 21
