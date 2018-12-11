Last time the Killeen Lady Roos hit the road on a Tuesday night, they took a District 12-6A loss to the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs.
“We said that we were definitely going to push after we took that tough loss at Cove,” said Killeen coach Jennifer Graham. “We said we were going to push to get 14 wins moving forward in district, and that’s the goal.”
The Lady Roos are one step closer to that goal with a 35-28 win over the Lady Grey Wolves (3-11, 0-3), but Shoemaker made them fight for it.
Killeen opened the matchup with a 9-1 run.
The Lady Roos sent Shoemaker to the line four times in the first quarter and the Lady Grey Wolves came within one point of Killeen, 9-8.
Shoemaker senior guard Celeste Galloway had a breakaway layup to open the second period and give the Lady Grey Wolves their first lead of the game.
Cierra Penn was sent to the line and dropped a free throw to tie the game and jumpstart a 7-0 run for the Lady Roos.
Shoemaker junior guard Emi’jah Spencer led the Lady Grey Wolves with 16 points and tied the score once more late in the first half at 17-all.
Killeen (8-9, 2-2) led 20-18 at the break.
“I told them at halftime that what they were doing, they were doing all the right things,” said Shoemaker head coach Michelle Alderson. “We made some minor adjustments, but we just came out a little flat.”
Out of the break, the Lady Roos offense woke up and they went on an 11-2 run and didn’t allow the Lady Grey Wolves to score until late in the third quarter.
Up by nine, Killeen fought to distance themselves further, but Spencer added another five points in the final quarter.
Shoemaker battled to the finish, but couldn’t catch the Lady Roos.
The Lady Grey Wolves head to Ellison on Friday to face the Lady Eagles at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Roos return home to host Temple.
Penn scored nine points for the Lady Roos.
KILLEEN 35, SHOEMAKER 28
Killeen (35)
Whiteside 4, Anthony 3, Penn 9, Williams 8, Smiley 3, Hendricks-Bell 8.
Shoemaker (28)
Velasquez 3, Ruiz 2, Galloway 4, Ousley 1, Spencer 16, Banner 2.
Killeen 8 11 11 5—35
Shoemaker 8 10 2 8—28
3-Point Goals—Killeen 2, (Anthony, Smiley), Shoemaker 0. Free throws—Killeen 7-16, Shoemaker 12-21. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Killeen 14, Shoemaker 16. Technicals—None.
Records--Killeen 8-9, 2-2 12-6A; Shoemaker 3-11, 0-3.
DISTRICT 12-6A GIRLS
- Belton 41, Temple 34
- Copperas Cove 67, Waco 35
- Harker Heights 48, Ellison 41
- Killeen 35, Shoemaker 28
