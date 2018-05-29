Salado sophomore Piper Randolph was named Defensive Player of the Year on the recently released All-District 19-4A Softball Team.
Other Salado players on the First Team were senior Bailey Tindell, sophomores Breigh Oliver, Chris Wilson and Erin Faske, and freshman Amanda Cantu.
Sophomore Elizabeth Ford and freshman Rylee Oborski were picked to the Second Team.
Freshman Reese Preston, sophomore Marissa Gonzalez and junior Rebecca Dockray earned honorable mention.
Tindell is on the first team for the third straight season. Oliver and Randolph are repeat first-team selections.
Wilson was the Newcomer of the Year last season.
Salado’s Wilk selected for THSBCA All-Star Game
Salado shortstop Jacob Wilk was selected to play for the South squad in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A-3A-4A All-Star Game.
The game will be June 16 at 10 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Ex-Roo Johnson earns spot in NCAA Outdoor Championships
Texas State junior T’Mond Johnson, a former Killeen High star, qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the shot put with a 12th-place finish in the NCAA West Preliminary on Saturday.
Johnson grabbed the final qualifying spot in the Sacramento, California, meet with his final attempt of 60 feet, 10½ inches.
He is making his second straight trip to Eugene, Ore., for the national championships on June 6-9.
