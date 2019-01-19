The Grey Wolves took off and never looked back Friday in a 67-42 win over Killeen.
Shoemaker started right out the gate with a 10-1 run before leading 18-3 over Killeen at the end of the first eight minutes of play.
The 18th-ranked Grey Wolves remained atop the District 12-6A standings at 9-1.
The Roos (3-7 12-6A) trailed 36-16 at halftime.
Killeen was outsized, and no matter how hard the Roos drove to the rim, Shoemaker was there with a block.
Roos junior guard Michael House led Killeen with 18 points, 10 of which came in the third quarter.
In the final quarter, the 5-foot-9 House drove down the lane for a layup attempt, but 6-foot-7 Shoemaker forward J’Wan Roberts swatted the ball away.
House crashed down on the floor and didn’t get up. He was taken off the court by stretcher with just over five minutes left.
The pause in play didn’t slow down the Wolves as they added six more points en route to the win.
Killeen aims to get back in the win column next week in Temple. Shoemaker will head to Ellison for a matchup against the second-place Eagles.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A BOYS
- Belton 44, Temple 32
- Ellison 81, Harker Heights 54
- No. 18 Shoemaker 67, Killeen 42
- Waco 50, Copperas Cove 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.