TEMPLE — The Temple Wildcats recorded their most dominating win of the season Friday night, and they did it with a surging second-half performance.
Leading 1-0 at halftime, Temple registered three goals in the opening 11 minutes of the second half and added another in the 68th minute of a 5-0 victory over Killeen in a District 12-6A tilt at Woodson Field.
Angel Medrano scored on a shot that rolled past Killeen keeper Dakota Wolfe in the 46th minute, Abraham Guzman recorded his second goal of the contest 3 minutes later and Harrison Thomas cashed in on a loose ball to make it 4-0 in the 51st minute to cap the whirlwind opening stages of the second.
Nathan Garcia added to the scoring outburst with a one-on-one goal with 12 minutes to play.
Temple keeper Jose Renteria recorded one save in the Wildcats’ fourth shutout win of the season.
Temple (6-6-7, 4-4-4) — which has four games remaining — needed the home victory to keep pace in the hunt for the district’s fourth and final playoff berth. The Wildcats are tied with Shoemaker for fifth place with 18 points, while Waco sits in fourth place.
Temple finished with 12 shots on goal and 10 corner kicks, compared to Killeen’s single shot on goal, which came in the opening minutes of the game. The five goals are a season-high for Temple, surpassing its four goals in a win against Ellison a month ago.
Killeen (0-13-0 12-6A) played the aggressor through the first 10 minutes of the first half, but produced just one shot on goal. After a pair of missed opportunities, Temple took the lead with Guzman’s goal from 25 yards out, making it 1-0 in the 27th minute. The Wildcats dominated offensively in the minutes before halftime, but settled for the lone goal.
Medrano’s sixth goal of the season doubled Temple’s lead at 2-0 4 minutes into the second half. After scoring in the first half, Guzman found netting again with a header off a corner kick by James Clardy to make it 3-0 in the 49th minute. Thomas provided the Wildcats’ third goal in 6 minutes by pushing the ball in from point-blank range in a crowded box.
12-6A BOYS SOCCER
- Shoemaker 2, Ellison 0
- Temple 5, Killeen 0
- Waco 2, Harker Heights 0
- Waco Midway 8, Copperas Cove 0
