AUSTIN — The Round Rock Stony Point Tigers beat the Killeen Kangaroos 21-14 Friday night at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.
The key to the victory was three, fast scoring drives by the Tigers.
Both teams started the game quickly, combining for 20 points in the first quarter. The Tigers jumped out to a 13-0 lead with a four-play drive capped off by an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Tingler to Quaylen Lomax with 9:36 remaining in the first. Then, they got a one-play 70-yard pass from Kyle Overton to Daelan Loyden. Killeen struck back with an eight-play drive, capped off by a 2-yard run by Kangaroo quarterback James Terry. The score remained 13-7 at the half. Both the Tigers and Kangaroos traded punts and missed field goals in the second quarter.
Killeen took over at its own 1-yard line with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter and put together a 17-play, 99-yard drive that took 6:14 off the clock. A 9-yard touchdown by running back Kadarius Marshall put Killeen ahead 14-13 with 6:31 left in the game. Later in the quarter, a personal foul penalty by Killeen on a punt set up the Tigers at the Kangaroo 24-yard line.
It took Stony Point only two plays to score the game-winning touchdown, a 19-yard pass from Kyle Overton to Daelan Loyden.
Offensively for the Kangaroos, Marshall had 16 rushes for 145 yards and one touchdown, James Terry was 15-for-31 passing for 190 yards and added a rushing touchdown. Nate Kamper had 98 yards receiving and D.J. Dormeus added 56 yards receiving.
Defensively, Killeen recorded four sacks.
Amir Ward and Raquan Thompson had one each, while Timothy Twilley had two.
Killeen (0-1) has its home-opener against Cedar Park Vista Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium. Round Rock Stony Point (1-0) plays Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Harker Heights at the Reeves Athletic Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.