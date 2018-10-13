The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Friday announced that they have signed Cory Jefferson, a former Killeen High standout.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jefferson, a 6-foot-9 forward, spent the last two seasons playing professionally in Italy and the Philippines.
He also participated in the NBA Summer League as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.
Jefferson also played for Melbourne United when Philadelphia hosted the Australian team in a preseason game on Sept. 28.
Jefferson, who played at Baylor, was selected with the No. 60 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has appeared in 58 career NBA games, most recently with the Phoenix Suns in the 2015-16 season.
Jefferson is the second Killeen ISD player to sign with an NBA team this week. Harker Heights graduate D.J. Stephens joined the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
