CORSICANA — Do more, say less.
That’s the motto Killeen has lived by throughout the season, and Tuesday night the Lady Roos did all they could as they fell 49-33 to Rockwall in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs at Corsicana High School.
“No matter how hard we were down, we still managed to be a team,” said Killeen senior guard Cierra Penn. “We always played team ball.
“It’s tough to come to an end like this, but it was a good run.”
With a senior-heavy team, the Lady Roos battled defensively and held the Lady Yellowjackets to just two points in the first four and a half minutes of play.
Rockwell then took off on a 6-0 run, forcing Killeen to use its first timeout in an effort to regroup.
Meleanna Williams fought her way into the paint for a shot butwas called for a charge, which kept the Lady Roos off the board.
Late in the period, Zakiyah Upshaw made her way down the lane for a layup as the Lady Roos trailed 10-2 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Jackets started the next eight minutes with another 6-0 run before seven points from Cierra Penn pulled the Lady Roos into double digits.
“It felt good to know that I at least gave my all,” Penn said of leading the Lady Roos with 11 points, three assists, six rebounds and four blocks. “But my team, they helped me.
“They alternated the ball, moved it around to help us score and made me a better player on the court.”
Rockwall scored 19 points in the second quarter to close out the first half with a 29-14 lead.
The Lady Roos came out ready to fight to the end as Penn and Upshaw had two blocks apiece on Lady Jacket layup attempts.
Alexus Whitehead got things going for Killeen with a deep shot from the left corner, but the damage was done.
Despite holding the Lady Jackets to single digits in the final quarter, the Lady Roos couldn’t catch up and were eliminated from the playoffs.
“It’s painful to know that we didn’t go out the way the seniors wanted to,” said Killeen head coach Jennifer Graham. “Win, lose or draw, they worked hard and played tough.
“It’s hard having to end the season right now, especially in the first round.”
Whiteside tied Penn with 11 points of her own for Killeen.
Rockwall was led by senior Jordan Mathis with 14 points. Junior Emma Stelzer added 11.
With their eyes set on next season, the Lady Roos already have their summer plans set.
“Work hard in the offseason, work hard in the summer” said Graham. “We come back to school and put in the work.
“You can’t stay the same, because if you stay the same you don’t even have a chance of making it out of the first round.”
ROCKWALL 49, KILLEEN 33
At Corsicana HS
Killeen (33)
Whiteside 11, Harrison 3, Penn 11, Williams 3, Upshaw 3 Hendricks-Bell 2.
Rockwall (49)
Mathis 14, Purcell 1, Straight 5, Stelzer 11, Stull 4, Bean 9, Witcher 3, Ivanovsky 2.
Killeen 2 12 9 10—33
Rockwall 10 19 11 9—49
3-Point Goals—Killeen 4 (Penn 2, Whiteside, Williams), Rockwall 2 (Bean, Whitcher). Free throws—Killeen 5-11, Rockwall 8-12. Fouled Out—Upshaw. Total Fouls—Rockwall 20, Killeen 18. Technicals—None.
Records—Killeen 19-16, Rockwall 25-8.
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A bi-district
- Rockwall 49, Killeen 33
- Tyler Lee 43, Harker Heights 42
Class 4A bi-district
- Fredericksburg 55, Salado 47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.