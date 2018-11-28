WACO — Turnovers killed the momentum and ultimately were the deciding factor in Tuesday’s District 12-6A girls opener between Killeen and Waco Midway.
The Lady Roos allowed Midway to take advantage of their mistakes down the stretch and came up short 61-57.
“We weren’t able to take care of the ball down the stretch and we were rushing shots instead of taking our time to get the best shot,” said Killeen coach Jennifer Graham. “We have to make free throws at the end. It was the few free throws that we missed that were pretty crucial, but if it wasn’t for the turnovers we would have still been in the game.”
Killeen (5-5, 0-1 12-6A) was able to turn the tide in the fourth quarter when Midway (6-7, 0-1) was charged with a technical and personal foul.
Alexus Whiteside connected on three of four free throws and the Roos took a 57-55 lead.
Every time Killeen needed a play, the Lady Roos looked to the senior duo of Meleanna Williams (20 points) and Cierra Penn (12).
“They’re definitely players that we rely on a lot. The kids respect them and the kids know that they have to match their energy,” Graham said. “Meleanna has been on varsity for three years and Cierra has been on varsity for four years so we know that we can put the ball in their hand and that teams will collapse on them and we can dish to someone else.”
The Lady Roos had plenty of bright spots in the game and can learn a lot about themselves from this loss going forward.
Up next for Killeen is their final nondistrict game of the season with Austin Akins. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. Friday in Killeen.
TUESDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Georgetown East View 51, Shoemaker 47
- Austin Hill Country Christian 41, Florence 20
- No. 15 Lampasas 79, Cedar Creek 26
- Salado 58, Holland 32
District 12-6A
- Belton 38, Copperas Cove 36
- Ellison 63, Waco 28
- Harker Heights 52, Temple 46
- Waco Midway 61, Killeen 57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.