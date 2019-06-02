A lot can happen overnight, just ask Nate Kamper.
One day he’s sitting in fifth period working on an important class project when he’s summoned to the Killeen High field house.
“Are you kidding me?” the 6-foot-6 Kangaroo football player thought to himself as he made his way through the halls. “I need to be in class doing this.”
The interruption in his studies came from a Division I college coach wanting to introduce himself.
Josh Martin, tight ends coach for SMU, handed Kamper his business card and encouraged the high school junior to give him a call.
That night, at home with his parents, Kamper rang up the Mustangs.
In that phone call, Martin told Kamper’s parents — Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper and his wife Krista — that their son was going to play Division I football.
The phrase many athletes hope to hear and was uttered in that phone conversation was the moment the dream became a reality for Kamper.
“It was pretty crazy,” he said. “For a long time I thought that I was just going to go to a small Christian college that my mom went to and I thought I was just going to be the ultimate frisbee superstar.”
The young tight end chuckled as he thought back on his initial plan as he sat on the sideline of Leo Buckley Stadium on the last Friday afternoon of his junior year.
Despite various offers from Division I universities, among which included Texas-San Antonio, Nate verbally committed to Rice on April 3.
“All these other college scouts are coming in and asking about him,” Killeen football coach Neil Searcy said at the end of the spring practice season. “The kid never wavered.
“He said, ‘No, I’m going to Rice. That’s where I want to be.’ He knows.”
FAMILY IN FOOTBALL
With a parent in the military, the Kamper family are no strangers to deployments and relocations.
For Kamper, football and life in the military have been intertwined since the start.
“I know that he’s going to do what he has to do and in a year he’ll be back,” Kamper said of his mindset every time his dad deploys. “But the problem was, it was just my sister and my mom, so I was outvoted on everything.”
Kamper stepped into the role as ‘man of the house’ whenever his dad was away.
“I was the only dude,” he said. “Well, my dog, he’s a guy, but he’s pretty wimpy, so football was just that guy time that I needed.”
Growing up, Kamper played some baseball, he’s grown a passion for ultimate frisbee and he’s also an Eagle Scout.
But like most boys his age, he enjoys playing video games, and when he reached junior high school he found that he really liked playing Madden.
Inspired by the game on the screen, Kamper asked his mom if he could try out for the school team.
“I was extremely reluctant about it,” Krista admitted.
Ken recalled a phone conversation he and his wife had at the time, and hearing the hesitation in her voice, “I said, just let him play, it’ll be OK.”
Early hesitations are long forgotten these days as fans can often find Ken and Krista in the bleachers decked out in Kangaroos apparel on Friday nights in the fall cheering.
Although she was initially cautious, Krista supported her son’s desire to play as their nightly game of tossing a baseball in the backyard soon turned into a game of catch with a football.
With Ken away, Krista did her best her best to support his goal.
“I had no idea what I was doing and my arm hurt so much,” she said, laughing as she thought trying to throw the football with her son every afternoon.
Nate joined the team in seventh grade and at the conclusion of the school year the Kampers moved, the first of five moves over the next five years.
“He didn’t know if he’d have friends,” Krista said. “But he knew he’d have teammates and his teammates became his friends and the football team became his family.”
That second move brought the Kampers to Fort Hood and the Killeen area as Nate was heading into eighth grade.
“It was the same experience,” Krista said, voice cracking with emotion as she thought back on the journey her family has taken while watching Nate’s final Maroon and White spring game.
“We moved, we went to a new school, he didn’t know anybody and suddenly he had a team.
“It’s just always been about being a part of something bigger than yourself and having your team wrap you up as a family.”
The Kampers moved once more, to Colorado, as Nate started high school.
Ken, Krista, Nate and Abby moved again, back to Killeen, in the summer just before Nate’s sophomore year.
“I was here and then I was gone and at the next place I had another group of friends,” Nate said. “Then freshman year I moved in and everybody had been playing sports together so I had to fit in.
“But the next year I was gone, but back to Killeen, and I already had friends here which was just a bonus because we had just lived here.”
Nate was happy to be reunited with one of his best friends, Brandon Fox, a wide receiver for the Roos the past three years.
“We got here and we were unpacking the moving truck,” Krista recalled of that first day back in town when Fox arrived to take Nate to a Killeen game.
“I thought (Nate) was just trying to be a slacker to get out of the unpacking,” Ken said, laughing as he thought back to that day. “But his high school teammates brought him out to a 7-on-7 game.”
“This team has just wrapped us up from the beginning,” Krista added.
Nate was soon on the field with the Roos and he has a permanent reminder of the day he knew that his team at Killeen would become his second family.
“The first summer that I was playing 7-on-7 at Leo Buckley, I skinned up my knee pretty good,” he recalled, as he reached to rub the scar on his right knee. “I got a huge burn from it and I still have the scars.”
As he limped off the field, a coach he wasn’t familiar with approached him and walked him to the training room.
“He kind of patched me up,” Nate said. “And I didn’t know who he was at the time.”
At the conclusion of the game, that same coach addressed the team and it finally clicked in Nate’s head who the coach was.
“I realized he was the head coach, coach Searcy,” he said, cracking a smile. “I was like, ‘Oh, he already cares about me that much and I’ve only been here a week.’”
FINDING A NEW HOME
With a father who is a two-star general, joining the military has always been an option that Nate considered.
“My dad went to West Point,” he said. “And for a long time I wanted to go to West Point. I cheered for Army for just about everything.
“But if I had gone to West Point it really wouldn’t have been college, it’s a military academy for a reason, and I decided that I wanted that college experience.”
Although Kamper isn’t ruling out the military after obtaining a degree from Rice, he did initially try to go the Army route at first.
“I emailed an Army coach and I never heard anything back,” he admitted. Kamper also noted that he and Fox both applied for a football program through West Point, “But neither of us got in so I thought, ‘OK, the door’s shut on that’ and I’m OK with that.”
With his decision made to go the university route, an official offer to Nate came from Rice after he attended Junior Day on campus at Houston.
A few weeks passed before Owls tight ends coach Bill Best and wide receivers coach Mike Kershaw reached out to Nate once more.
“They said, ‘Yeah we really like you, you’re definitely our guy,’” Nate recalled. “I went back on a Monday and I saw them scrimmage.”
Following that game, Nate was able to talk with the players — some of his future teammates — and even grabbed a meal with a few of the guys.
“We were talking football,” Nate said, “and it kind of went through my head, ‘I like this place a lot, this feels like home. I think this will be my family.’
“The players are obviously supposed to treat you good, but I feel like they sincerely did want me there and it felt genuine.”
Academics are another factor Nate took into consideration throughout the recruitment process.
Rice stood out among the other schools after he spoke with an academic advisor who informed Nate that he would not be forced to declare a major after his sophomore year.
“I’m 17 years old,” he said. “I don’t know what I want to do for the rest of my life yet, so the fact that I don’t have to rush into choosing sounded great to me.”
Hard work and dedication are the two things the Roos junior puts in both on and off the field.
“I’ve seen a lot of growth,” said Robert Bacon, the tight ends coach at Killeen. “It’s a young man that’s hungry to learn the game.
“Not just to become physically dominant, but also to learn the X’s and O’s aspect of it. Reading the defensive fronts in front of him and learning what’s the best way that he can attack those from a tight end position.”
Nate initially started the 2018 season as a wide receiver for the Roos in three games before the coaching staff moved him to tight end.
“Nate early on asked some questions,” Krista said. “‘What position should I play?’ and we said, ‘Nate, you should play whatever position the coaches tell you to play.”
“We just sent him out every day and told him, ‘Hey, you got to do whatever the coach tells you to do,’” Ken added. “And then keep trying to get better every practice and you got to do your best.”
That trust in the coaching staff means a lot to Searcy, “It’s just like raising kids, it takes a village, and we’re just one part of it.
“We just try to help all our kids reach their dreams and obtain their goals.”
Trusting the process, and his coaches, Nate totaled 305 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions his junior year.
“I’ve only played tight end for nine games,” he admitted. “And in those nine games 75 percent of it was playing outside receiver, so playing tight end is a new role and position for me.
“I need to continue to work on that and learn it.”
Nate has already started to put in the work to improve at his position during the offseason when he elected to not play basketball in order to focus on the weight room.
Over the course of the spring he’s gained 20 pounds of muscle and plans to add another 20 by the end of the summer.
He also plans to use his senior season to learn as much as he can from Bacon.
“I know that he’s a good coach,” Nate said. “And 20 years down the line if I need anything I’ll be able to give him a call and he’ll be there for me.
“And at Rice, I just want to be the best college football player that I can be. One that people can depend on me to be a good teammate and, hopefully, find a leadership role there.”
On Nate’s college visit he met a group of Owls in the room where the tight ends gather, a group of guys he is looking forward to learning the game from — Jaeger Bull, Jonathan Sanchez and Robert French.
Bull and Sanchez will be seniors when Nate arrives for the 2020 season and French will be a junior.
“It really comes down to learning as much as I can,” Nate said. “And I think they’re going to be great teachers.”
UNRANKED TO THREE STARS
Exactly one month after Nate committed to Rice, he was scrolling through social media on his phone when he stumbled upon news about himself.
“I went to sleep a zero star,” Nate said. “And I was on Twitter and I saw my name on a Rice thing and it said, ‘Nate Kamper, 0 stars to 3 stars’ and I was like, what?
“I was so confused and I was sitting there thinking, what does this even mean?”
The ranking came from the 247Sports recruiting website, which identifies three-star prospects as a “player that will develop into a reliable starter for his college team and is among the best players in his region of the country.
“Many three-stars have significant pro potential.”
While the ranking has college coaches still scouting him, Nate is satisfied with his commitment to Rice — the university that was first to offer him a spot.
“They definitely took a chance because they didn’t know me and I didn’t know them,” he said. “It wouldn’t have mattered if they believed in me first and I ended up going a different direction, but it was nice because they were the first people to give me a chance and they were the people I liked the most.
“Honestly, I fell in love with the program and I knew that I had to make the decision for no one but myself and I know that I made the best decision for me.”
Despite still being fairly new to his position, Bacon believes that Rice is getting a tight end worth every star.
“He’s not only a three-star football player, I’d say he’s a five-star young man, as well.”
SENIOR SEASON
As a military kid who has moved around so much, when people used to ask where he was from, he never really had a response.
“Now he tells people he’s from Texas,” Krista said.
“When I first committed, my Twitter was going crazy,” Nate said. “And I kind of realized how big of a deal it was, but I still have a year left of high school so I don’t want to necessarily block it out because obviously I think about it, but I just want to be the best high school player I can be for my team.”
In his final year at Killeen, Nate aims to lead by example in hopes of helping his team make a push for the playoffs.
“I’m not the Tim Tebow-halftime-speech-to-go-win-a-national-championship type of leader,” he admitted. “But when I’m on the field I’m going to be doing the right thing, I’m going to be playing as hard as I can, and in the weight room I’m going to be hitting all my reps.
“I’m just a guy that you can look at and I’m doing the right thing, which naturally makes other people want to work hard.”
As he looks to close out the final chapter of his high school playing career, Nate’s plan is the same as it has been since the very beginning — be the best he can be for his team.
“I started out wanting to be the best middle school player that I could be,” he said. “Then I got to high school and I wanted to be the best high school player that I could be, and in 2020 I’ll go to Rice wanting to be the best college player that I can be.”
