The Lady Roos had a hot start against Waco Midway, but the fire fizzled as they took their first lost in 2019.
Killeen held the Pantherettes to just four points in the first quarter but consecutive shots from the outside pushed Midway to a 52-43 victory on Tuesday night.
The victory, combined with Harker Heights’ loss at Temple, left Midway (16-11, 7-2 12-6A) in sole possession of first place.
The Lady Roos (15-12, 5-4) posted eight unanswered points before the Pantherettes called a timeout to regroup in the middle of the first quarter.
Zakiyah Upshaw kept Midway off the board with back-to-back blocks under the Pantherettes’ basket before J’lynn Gus finally was able to make it past the Killeen defense to score.
The Lady Roos led 10-4 at the end of the first eight minutes.
Midway found comfort beyond the arc in the second quarter, and once Shamaryah Duncan dropped in the first 3-pointer for the Pantherettes, they kept on falling.
With four 3s to open the period, Midway caught up with Lady Roos, and then led briefly, 18-16, on Jakoriah Long’s bucket.
Midway made eight triples in the game. Killeen had none.
Lady Roo Brianna Smiley drove in for a layup that tied the game once more and the Lady Roos quickly distanced themselves again.
The Pantherettes, however, battled back again to tie the score 22-22 at halftime.
Midway came out of the break ready to fight and quickly pulled ahead with two consecutive 3s from Duncan.
Once the Pantherettes took off, they never looked back, keeping the Lady Roos at a double-digit distance until late.
Reaghan Ridge led Midway with 13 points while Long and Duncan each added 12.
Seniors Cierra Penn and Meleanna Williams led the Lady Roos in scoring. Penn posted 12 points and Williams added nine.
Killeen hosts Copperas Cove at 6:30 p.m. on Friday while the Pantherettes return to Killeen to face Ellison.
WACO MIDWAY 52, KILLEEN 43
Waco Midway (52)
Jl.Gus 2, Bachert 7, Long 12, Rivers 2, Ridge 13, Duncan 12, Rhodes 2, Davis 2.
Killeen (43)
Whiteside 6, Penn 12, Williams 9, Smiley 2, Hendricks-Bell 8, Loney 6.
Midway 4 18 19 11—52
Killeen 12 10 12 9—43
3-Point Goals—Waco Midway 8 (Duncan 3, Long 2, Ridge 2, Bachert), Killeen 0. Free throws—Waco Midway 4-11, Killeen 13-15. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Waco Midway 17, Killeen 16. Technicals—None.
Records—Waco Midway 16-11, 7-2 12-6A; Killeen 15-12, 5-4.
