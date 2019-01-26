Alison Howe recorded a hat trick in the first half and the Killeen girls soccer team routed Shoemaker 9-1 on Friday in a matchup of teams seeking their first District 12-6A victory.
Alaina Blazwich and Crystal Lujano each scored twice for the Lady Roos (1-3-0, 3 pts 12-6A). Breaunna Thomas and Maddy Nickerson also scored.
Howe scored her first goal less than 10 minutes into the match on a penalty kick. She completed her hat trick with 8:58 remaining in the half, scoring Killeen’s fourth goal, assisted by Alyssa Cabading.
Cabading and Nickerson each had two assists.
