The Killeen Independent School District Education Foundation posted its 2019 scholarship application Thursday morning.
Among the 36 scholarships available for Killeen ISD students to apply for is the inaugural Al “Doc” Wilson Scholarship.
One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Killeen High School who meets the requirements.
Applicants must currently be or must have been involved in athletics at Killeen as an athlete, trainer or team manager with a grade-point average of no less than 3.0.
Students interested in pursuing a career in the field of kinesiology, physical therapy, medicine or sports medicine will be given special consideration.
The scholarship was established last spring by former students in honor of Killeen’s longtime athletic trainer who retired at the end of the 2017-2018 school year after 57 years with the Kangaroos.
In 1961, Wilson became the first full-time school athletic trainer in Central Texas after graduating from Howard Payne College (now Howard Payne University).
Killeen ISD Education Foundation scholarship packets with full details on all 36 scholarships are available online at https://www.killeenisd.org/education_foundation.
Students have until Feb. 8 to return the applications to their school counselors.
