Rain, thunder and lightning couldn’t keep the Kangaroos off the greens Saturday morning.
Killeen coaches and various members of the community gathered at Stonetree Golf Club to raise funds for all areas of Kangaroo athletics.
“I know they used to have the Leo Buckley golf tournament here,” said Roos athletic coordinator Neil Searcy.
The last time the Leo Buckley tournament was held at Stonetree Golf Club was back in 2000, when Searcy first arrived with the Roos, then as the defensive coordinator.
“We haven’t had one since,” he recalled. “So it’s really a great thing to try bringing the community together and get people behind what we’re really trying to do at Killeen High School and raise some funds for our kids.”
The inaugural Kangaroos Scramble may have started as just an idea back in January, but the Killeen Athletic Booster Club quickly set off to make the fundraiser a reality with local sponsors.
“We’ve been doing a lot more for all the Killeen sports,” said James Bolin, president of the Killeen Athletic Booster Club. “Now we’re raising funds in order to continue to do more for each sport.”
From adding atmosphere around the Killeen softball field, getting new mats for the wrestling team to acquiring a Neptune radio to provide broadcasts of the upcoming football season, the booster club is hoping to make this an annual fundraiser to continue to support all Kangaroos sports.
With a $75 entry fee per player, teams of four got a cart and dinner included as they competed not only for first, second and third place, but for the title of longest drive and closest to the pin.
“All the coaches are out here so it’s fun to get together and play some golf,” Searcy said. “It’s been a little bit of a different environment, but we’re out here and enjoying each other’s company.”
The Athletic Booster Club dinner included a raffle with various Killeen Kangaroo apparel prizes, golf balls a club and a signed football from the 2018 Kangaroos team.
Among the 56 golfers supporting the Roos were Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II and Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
“Anytime that we can foster that relationship with our community, our school, I think it’s a great thing,” Searcy said. “We have that relationship and we’re just trying to make it stronger and better and get our community behind everything that we’re trying to do.”
Although some mid-morning rain and thunderstorms forced golfers to retreat to the clubhouse for about 20 minutes, the event was a success that Killeen athletics hopes to continue in the years ahead.
“We’d like to see it grow and see where we can get it,” Searcy said. “We’ll be back next year, same time.
“We’re going to try and make it an annual thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.